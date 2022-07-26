Wigan Athletic star on surprising the Championship - and always being 'right'!

Last season's League One champions host Preston this weekend at the DW, aiming to pick up where they left off.

Latics have added only Ryan Nyambe - a free agent after leaving Blackburn - to last year's squad, with most of the players unproven at this level.

James McClean celebrates his goal against Sheffield Wednesday

The vastly-experienced McClean, though, says that is far from a disadvantage.

"Sometimes when you don't know what to expect from a team, it can be a good thing," he said.

"Quite a few of the players haven't played at this level before, but that means there's no fear, we're coming in on the high of a successful season.

"You just want to keep playing and hopefully take that momentum with you.

"We're all well aware that the standard of opposition will be higher, it's a big step up.

"But having said that, we know there's a lot of quality in this group, and we'll look forward to the challenge."

Last season was the first time McClean has played outside the top two divisions, and he underlined his quality by being named in the EFL Team of the Year.

And a few opposition players, managers and supporters who thought they'd seen the back of him will soon discover he has plenty left in the tank.

"Personally, I'm looking forward to going back to the Championship, on the back of a successful season both individually and collectively," added the 33-year old.

"Confidence is high and we can't wait to get going."

McClean also insists he's fighting fit despite only having a couple of weeks 'off' over summer due to international commitments with Ireland.

"I don't mind that...it keeps the mind sharp and the body sharp," he added.

"I would much rather have it that way than be sat around looking for something to do."

When asked whether the club's medical staff agreed with that, he smiled: "The doc (Jonathan Tobin) has no choice in the matter.