Wigan Athletic star playing catch-up after 'naive' setback

Lee Evans admits he’s relishing being back in the thick of the Wigan Athletic engine room – and determined to help the side climb out of relegation trouble.

The Welshman missed a chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury.

But his return in the last four matches – alongside skipper Sam Morsy – has coincided with an upturn in performance levels, which deserved nearer a maximum 12 points than the four picked up.

There's clearly work to be done across the park to drag Latics out of the relegation mire - starting on Sunday at Nottingham Forest.

But the ex-Wolves and Sheffield United man is hoping to continue leading from the front, alongside his old partner in crime.

“We’ve always enjoyed playing alongside each other, going back to League One when I first joined,” Evans told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously we’re at a different level now, but I think we do compliment each other.

"He doesn’t like to admit it, but I like to get on the ball a lot, and I call him my little rat who goes around kicking people!

“He’s got great quality as well, though, and you’ve seen he can shoot as he did against West Brom the other week.”

The dynamic duo have dominated the midfield area against West Brom, Huddersfield, Blackburn and now Derby in the last fortnight or so.

The only downside has been the club’s overall winless sequence being extended to 12 matches.

For Evans, it’s just good to be back out there, after being sidelined since the win over Birmingham on October 1.

“It’s been so frustrating, because what should have been a two or three week calf injury ended up keeping me out for two-and-a-bit months,” he revealed.

“To get back so close to full fitness, and then on the first day of training to feel it again, and find out on the scan it’s gone again slightly worse...it’s so frustrating.

“The first one was just a pulled calf on the training ground. It was only a grade one, and usually you’re only looking at two weeks, maybe three, it’s not the worst of injuries.

“But probably a little bit naive of me, I’ve tried to rush back, get back in the team, and it’s gone again.

“Second time I knew I had to take my time and get over it properly, making sure I was 100 per cent right before getting back to training.

“But hopefully that’s all behind me, and I’m desperate to make up for lost time.”

He admits his time on the sidelines was not a pleasant experience.

“None of us like watching games when we’re not fit to play, and even more so when the team’s not been doing so well,” Evans acknowledged.

“You want to get out there, you want to help your team-mates, you want to do what you can.

"It’s hard watching your team-mates coming in after a game, absolutely on the floor, and not able to do anything.

“Sometimes all it needs is a fresh face back in the side to help the boys. And coming in for the last few games has been great for me.

“We’re probably shy of a few points on the board, but the performances have been much better than the results have shown.

“There’s probably going to be games where we don’t deserve to get anything and we come away with something, so hopefully that will balance out in the second half of the season.”