Wigan Athletic star says there'll be no Brewers droop

Victory at Lincoln on Saturday - coupled with rivals Rotherham losing to Charlton and MK Dons only drawing at Wimbledon - cemented Latics' position as League One frontrunners.

They are three points clear of MK Dons - who have played two games more - and six ahead of Rotherham, with six matches to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Power warms up for Saturday's game at Lincoln

But Power - who has won promotion in both of his third-tier campaigns with Latics - is refusing to take anything for granted ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

“I’m expecting a difficult game," he said. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where teams want to turn up and play well against us now.

“Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink teams are always tough to play against, so we’re expecting a tough test and we know we’ll have to be at our best to get a result.

“We can’t look further ahead than Burton, and all our attention and focus has to be on that game.

“Like every game we’ve gone into this season, we’ll try and win.

"We know what it takes to win games and what we need to hit in terms of levels to do that.

“But nothing is done and secure at this moment in time."

Power made his 150th league start for Latics at Lincoln - a landmark of which he's hugely proud.

“I’m hoping there are many more to come,” he said. “I work hard on staying fit, and I know I need to keep up a level of performance to stay in the team now.

“I’m proud, but anything I achieve with this club will always be a proud moment for me.

"Lincoln is gone now and we’ll turn to Burton, give it our full focus and try and get three points.”

On the victory at Sincil Bank, Power added: “I thought it was a good performance.

“Lincoln, albeit not in a great league position and not having as good of a season as they would have liked, carry some dangerous players.

“They’re one of the teams to come to the DW and win, so we knew we were in for a tough game.

“What was pleasing on Saturday was that everyone stuck to their jobs and the performance had everything.

"We defended well, countered well but also controlled long parts of the game.