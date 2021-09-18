Wigan Athletic star sends out chilling warning to League One

Will Keane heads Latics in front at Accrington

Latics smashed Stanley's 100 per cent home record in brutal fashion, and have taken over at the top after Sunderland could only draw at Fleetwood.

And in truth the scoreline hugely flattered Stanley, who could and should have lost by a far greater margin.

“It was our best performance of the season," acknowledged Naylor, who was again impressive in the engine room.

“Everyone did their jobs and in that first 20 minutes, we ran riot.

"We should have scored more goals in that first half.

“We went in at half-time and said ‘don’t get sloppy in the second half’.

"And despite conceding early, the reaction was brilliant to go and get the third and fourth.

“We knew they were going to come out at the start of the second half - which they did - but our reaction and mentality got us over the line.

“We’re still gelling and working hard every day in training, and I believe there is still so much more to come.

"We need to keep going now.”

Naylor and his colleagues were also delighted to see Charlie Wyke get off the mark in Latics colours, after another selfless display up top.

“You saw the celebrations when Chaz scored," added

“He’s worked so hard this season and he’s got so much credit and respect in the changing room.

“We’re over the moon he got that first goal, and then he topped it off with the second.”