Wigan Athletic star: We need 'right attitude' to bounce back

Lewis Macleod has revealed Wigan Athletic have used the international break to ‘draw a line under’ the Brentford setback – and getting back on the horse as quickly as possible.

Latics signed off for the fortnight in the worst possible manner, going down 3-0 at home to the Bees – from whom Macleod moved north over the summer on a free transfer – in a very one-sided encounter.

But after ‘putting right a couple of things’ behind closed doors at Euxton, Macleod is looking for a big reaction this weekend at Stoke, in a real six-pointer at the foot of the Championship.

“Probably the international break came at a good time and allowed us to put right a couple of things,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve drawn a line under Brentford now, and we’re totally focused now on bouncing back at Stoke.

“They’ve got a new manager, who obviously got off to a great start in the last game before the break.

“But at the same time, all we can do is focus on what we do.

“And if we go there with the right attitude, we’ll give ourselves a chance of winning the game.

“It’s the first of three games in a week, and a couple or even three wins completely changes the dynamic heading into the festive period.

“You’re then looking to go on a bit of a run and, in this league, you never know where that could take you.”

The trip to the Potteries leads into a tough trip to Millwall next Tuesday followed by next Saturday’s visit of Reading – before the arrival of December and the always-demanding festive period.

“It’s always the toughest part of the season, heading into Christmas and then the New Year,” acknowledged Macleod.

“But on the flip side, it’s the perfect time to put a little run together and maybe look to kick on.”

After spending much of the early part of the campaign on the outside looking in, Macleod is delighted to have been brought into the midfield alongside another fellow new-boy Joe Williams and skipper Sam Morsy.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot over the last few weeks,” added the 25-year-old, who is only under contract with Latics until the end of the season.

“It’s been a bit of a different role for me, playing a little bit deeper.

“But it’s something I’ve enjoyed, getting on the ball more.

“I was disappointed not to have been more involved towards the start of the season.

“But I’ve come back in, I feel I’ve done relatively well, and hopefully I can keep working hard and keep it up.”