Wigan Athletic starlet aiming to 'build on' move

Callum Lang admits he’s hoping to use his time with Shrewsbury Town to ‘build on’ his two previous loan spells – and help him challenge for a Wigan Athletic spot on his return.

The 20-year-old recently joined the League One outfit for the rest of the season.

After successful campaigns in League Two with Morecambe and then Oldham, he’s aiming to take the next step in his football development.

And there will be a different mindset as he prepares to tackle life in the third tier.

“I think my first loan, at Morecambe, was just about learning, I was just happy to be there,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It was different at Oldham, I played pretty much every game which – for my age – was a big achievement.

“It’s something I’m very proud of and I can definitely try to build on it.

“The more games I played, the more confidence I found myself having, and that’s when the goals were coming.

“It’s the best thing in the world when you’re playing well, with a lot of confidence.

“I’ve worked so hard over the summer, I’ve enjoyed the training and I feel really fit and raring to go.”

Lang scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Morecambe in 2017-18.

And he fared even better at Oldham last term, bagging 16 times in 50 appearances.,

He also scored the ‘other’ Latics’ last-minute winning goal in their famous FA Cup third-round victory at Fulham in January.

Lang is hoping to make his debut next weekend at struggling AFC Wimbledon.