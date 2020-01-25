Wigan Athletic starlet aiming to give Liverpool the Blues with Shrews

On-loan Wigan Athletic starlet Callum Lang will have extra incentive to help League One Shrewsbury Town dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.



As well as helping the Shrews pull off a massive giant-killing, Lang – a lifelong Everton fan – has a personal score to settle.

Having been at Anfield in the last round to see a youthful Liverpool side beat his beloved Blues, Lang is champing at the bit for revenge!

“I try and get to most of the Everton games, and always go the derbies even though we never get a result,” he told the Wigan Post.

“For this one I couldn’t get a ticket in the away end, but my girlfriend’s family have season tickets at Liverpool, and there was a spare.

“I thought I couldn’t miss it, in case this was the time we win.

“But obviously that made it even worse, sitting in the home end and them winning!”

Lang admits his phone has been going crazy ever since the draw was made – and especially since Shrewsbury overcame Bristol City in their third-round replay.

“I’ve had so many people messaging me for tickets, tough decisions have had to be made!” laughed the forward, who scored the winner as Oldham pulled off a massive shock at then-Premier League Fulham in last year's competition.

“Half of my mates are Blues, telling me to get stuck into them as much as I can, including Chris Merrie, my mate at Wigan who’s a big Evertonian.

“The other half are Reds, asking me not to score any goals against them.

“Either way some people are going to be upset on

Sunday, and some will be happy.” And it’s not just a massive game for Lang, with cup fever rife in the large market town in Shropshire.

“Obviously all the dressing room’s been buzzing for the game, it’s a big opportunity for us,” added the 21-year-old.

“For the club as well...it might be one of the biggest games they’ve ever had.

“We don’t know what kind of team they’ll put out, but it would be amazing to play against the big names.

“But if they put out the side they did against Everton, it’ll still be a massive test because you saw then how much talent they have coming through.”

Sunday's game (KO 5pm) is live on BBC1.