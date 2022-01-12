Wigan Athletic starlet likened to hero of the past

According to Max Power, the young Norwegian – Latics’ matchwinner against Blackburn on Saturday – is on his way to becoming ‘the new Nick Powell’!

And if Aasgaard manages to reach that level of quality and talent, Latics fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years.

“We’ve seen Thelo take such huge strides of late, and he reminds me so much of Powelly,” Power told Wigan Today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s so much of Powelly’s play in him, and that’s obviously a huge compliment because everyone knows how good he was for this club.

“It’s always great when you get players like that coming through because it’s such a bonus.”

Aasgaard’s latest heroics against Blackburn have ironically set up a fourth-round meeting with Powell and Stoke City in the Potteries next month.

Having teed up his team-mate before watching him find the top corner from a ridiculous angle, Power believes the sky is the limit.

“Thelo’s a special player – we know that,” he gushed. “He’s got so much ability and for his age, he’s still growing.

“If you look at his physique, frame and technical ability, there is everything there for him to be a top player.

“He’s another one who has come through the Academy so that’s hats off to everyone there.

“They do great work there and that’s two moments now where he’s won the game for us in the last minute.

“I’m sure Thelo’s time will come. He’s firmly part of this squad and everyone knows in the squad how good and important he is.

“It’s a great moment for him to pop up and there’s no better time to do it.”

Power returned to Wigan last summer after three years at Sunderland.

And while he remembered fellow Academy product Callum Lang from his previous spell, Aasgaard was a new one on him.

“I knew Thelo was highly thought of, but I hadn’t played with him,” revealed Power.

“Coming back in the summer, even in pre-season I could see how good these lads are, and it’s great to see them showing it in the first team.

“I came here at 22, so a similar age to Langy and Thelo, and I keep telling them what a great club this is for their development.

“I’m sure they’re sick of me screaming at them in training, about the need to keep up their standards.

“But they know they have to keep kicking on, because there’s always someone else coming through who has their eyes on their shirts.”

The young man himself has been keeping his feet well and truly on the ground, despite a moment of magic at the DW that saw him suddenly become known to millions of casual fans up and down the country.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” he said. “When I had the ball on my right foot to shoot, I only had one thought on my mind, to hit that top corner.

“There’s no better feeling than coming off the bench and scoring. But it was also about beating a Blackburn side that came here full of confidence and getting into the next round.

“When they made it 2-2 our hearts dropped, but the fans backed us all the way.

“Even with three minutes to go, there was great character in this side and we stuck to it until the end to get the result.

“The spirit in this group is incredible, and you see it day in day out at the training ground and in the changing rooms.”