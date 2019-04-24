Wigan Athletic starlet Reece James LEFT OUT of PFA Championship 'Team of the Year'

Wigan Athletic star Reece James has somehow missed out on being named in the PFA Championship 'Team of the Season' voted for by his peers.

The 19-year-old, who hadn't played a senior game before arriving at Wigan on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer, has impressed with a remarkable consistency of performance at the DW Stadium.

Only last month, he was named in the EFL Championship 'Team of the Season', voted for by managers of the 24 clubs.

Latics boss Paul Cook has stated on several occasions he believes James is destined for a wonderful career for club and country.

But amazingly he missed out on being recognised by his peers for their fictional XI, with Norwich City's Max Aarons the nod at right-back.

Team (4-3-3):-

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United)

Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United)

Pablo Hernandez (Leeds United)

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa)

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)