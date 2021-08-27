Wigan Athletic starlets 'ahead of where they would have been'

Thelo Aasgaard

That’s according to Leam Richardson, who has seen Thelo Aasgaard establish himself as a genuine first-teamer less than 12 months after making his senior bow.

With Luke Robinson and Adam Long also regulars in the squad – and the likes of Scott Smith and James Carragher having dipped their toes into Carabao Cup action this term – Richardson insists the big picture is bright.

“We said last year that the situation may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for some,” the Latics boss acknowledged.

“Scott Smith and Thelo Aasgaard played well on Tuesday, Luke Robinson and Adam Long were on the bench, and there’s a few others.

“All the lads who came in last year will have learned from the experience, and they’re not really young kids being thrown in.

“Obviously they’ve all still got a lot to learn, but they’re definitely ahead of where they would have been.”

Latics continued their impressive start to the season with victory over Bolton on Tuesday, setting up a Carabao Cup third-round visit of Sunderland next month.

Next up is this weekend’s visit of Portsmouth – Richardson’s previous club – which the boss says requires total focus.

“It’s always full focus on the league, it has to be,” he added. “We’ve suffered a few more knocks in midweek, on the back of a three-game week, and a long trip to Charlton.

“We’ve got to get ready for another big game on Saturday, with another massive football club coming to give us another big test.

"It’s important we enjoy nights like Tuesday, but it’s soon back to the day job and doing well in the league.”