Wigan Athletic stars in the wars already!

Callum Lang has breathed a huge sigh of relief after being cleared of serious injury during Wigan Athletic’s second pre-season run-out at AFC Fylde on Tuesday.

The young striker hobbled from the field during the first half of the 1-0 defeat at Mill Farm after an innocious off-the-ball tumble.

Thankfully, Lang – who spent last term on loan at Oldham – has suffered only very minor Achilles damage.

And although he’s not expected to be risked for Saturday’s behind-closed-doors clash against Macclesfield at Euxton, he should be okay for the trip to League Two outfit Bradford City the following weekend.

Lang is not the only Latics player to come a cropper in pre-season, with four senior players being unavailable for the trip to the Fylde coast.

Josh Windass and Joe Garner picked up minor knocks in the opening pre-season hit-out at Chester last weekend, while Lee Evans and Jamie Jones have also had their fitness programmes disrupted.

“Josh went for a scan on his groin, he wasn’t quite happy, but the results have come back very good,” reported Latics boss Paul Cook.

“He’ll be involved in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Macclesfield.

“Joe Garner had an injection in his foot that will see him out for a few days.

“Lee Evans reported in sick on Monday night, which caused him to miss the Fylde game.

“And Jamie Jones is feeling both his groins, he’ll probably be out for a week or so.”