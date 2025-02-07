Steven Sessegnon admits it will be a 'once in a lifetime' moment if he and twin brother Ryan face each other this weekend when Wigan Athletic host Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, the 24-year-old Latics man - the elder brother by 21 minutes - will not be in a rush to swap shirts at the end of the game.

"Exchange shirts? I don't think that's going to happen," he laughed. “Why would I? If I wanted his shirt, I could just call him and get one sent up!”

Steven and Ryan Sessegnon chew the fat before a game at Brighton in 2018

The brothers - who grew up on the Roehampton estate, right next to the Fulham training ground - were team-mates all the way from primary school, through to local team Wandgas, then the Cottagers' Academy, and eventually the first team.

Ryan was the first to make a senior appearance, as a 16-year-old at Leyton Orient in 2016.

Steven made his bow 12 months later, starting a League Cup win at Wycombe, with his sibling coming on as an 81st-minute substitute.

"I didn't even realise the significance of Ryan coming on," said Steven. "I was just focused on my game and making sure I did what I had to do.

"Ryan had already spent a year or so in the first team when I made my senior debut, and it motivated me seeing him doing so well."

The brothers were separated - initially by only a few miles - when Ryan joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 for £25million, before he returned to Fulham last summer.

By that time, Steven had already made the big move up north, joining the rebuild at Wigan in the summer of 2023.

Two very different career paths, but brought back together by the FA Cup this weekend.

"It's going to be very strange," acknowledged Steven. "Ryan is my twin and the game is against my former club. It's going to be exciting for all the family. My mum and dad get nervous just watching one of us play. I don't think they will be able to handle both of us on the same pitch at the same time."

With around 200 miles now separating the brothers, Steven admits he doesn’t get to see as much of Ryan - and his young family - as much as he'd like.

"We know one another inside out," added Steven. "We speak a lot on the phone. He's got a one-year-old daughter and I love being on the phone with her and him.

“I’ve always been so proud of him and the heights he’s reached in the game and we’re as close as we’ve ever been - and always will be.

“Now I’ve got the chance to get one over on him although even if I do there will be a little disappointment in me for him and I know the other way round.

“Of course I want to carry on in the cup, of course Ryan does. But at the end of the day we’ll still be family."