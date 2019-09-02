Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang joins League One side Shrewsbury on-loan

Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made his Championship debut in the 3-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers last month.

But with experienced strikers Joe Garner and Kieffer Moore returning to fitness boss Paul Cook has sent the youngster out on-loan again.

It will be his first loan in the third tier of English football but the striker has enjoyed successful loan spells in League Two.

Lang has scored 23 goals in the fourth tier over the past two seasons finishing as top goal scorer for both Oldham Athletic (2018-19) and Morecambe FC (2017-18) in his respective seasons out on loan.

Now Lang, who signed a new contract earlier in the summer to keep him at Latics until at least 2022, joins a Shrewsbury team who sit 12th in League One table.