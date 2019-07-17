Wigan Athletic striker chase hots up

Wigan Athletic are understood to be closing in on a deal for West Ham striker Jordan Hugill – but will have to push the boat out to get their man.

The 27-year-old has been made available by his Premier League club, having spent last term on loan in the Championship with hometown club Middlesbrough.

Having paid Preston £8million for Hugill just 18 months ago, the Hammers are prepared to cut their losses and accept their less than half that figure.

And while Latics would be able to manage that amount, it’s unclear how they would fit him into their wage structure.

Hugill is reportedly on £40,000 a week at West Ham, and would have to take a massive pay-cut – or negotiate a healthy settlement with the Hammers – to even get round the table.

Latics have turned to Hugill after being priced out of a move for Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, who last week joined Blackburn for around £5million.

They also remain in the market for Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe, who is valued at £3million, but whose wage demands are within their boundaries.