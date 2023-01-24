The England junior international joined Latics from non-league Guiseley last summer..

As well as banging in the goals for the Under-23s, Stones also made his first-team debut off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat at Fleetwood last August.

Josh Stones is set for a loan move to Ross County

His progress has been noticed north of the border, with Kilmarnock - who signed Jordan Jones on a season-long loan last summer - also understood to be interested in a short-term arrangement.

But Ross, who are managed by former Latics boss Malky Mackay, are expected to announce the capture of the 19-year-old this week.

“I thought we might have had more players in by now, but we’re going to try for this week some time," Mackay told the Press and Journal.

“I would still like to try and do at least two more bits of business if we can.

“Really, this last couple of weeks of the window is when clubs start to say they’ve got what they want. We are hoping they will let somebody out who might make a difference for us.

“There have been plenty of clubs over the last three weeks who have said ‘take him’ – but they are not players who are going to help us.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks, there will be clubs that will have enough players, that some of the ones that won’t get a game are the ones that we are targeting.

“We’d rather that than kids, as we could be doing with a couple of men.”

Ross are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership, three points adrift of second-bottom Killie.

Among Stones' new team-mates will be Jordy Hiwula, who scored six goals in a 16-game loan spell for Latics during the first half of the 2015/16 campaign.

Stones would become the FIFTH Latics player to be loaned out to a Scottish club.

As well as Jones at Kilmarnock, Stephen Humphrys is with Hearts and Jamie McGrath at Dundee United for the campaign.

