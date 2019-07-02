Wigan Athletic striker moves north

Devante Cole has left Wigan Athletic to join Scottish outfit Motherwell on loan until January 4.

The 24-year-old joined Latics from Fleetwood Town in January 2018, but has struggled to make an impression at the DW Stadium.

He spent the first half of last season on loan with Burton Albion in League One before returning to the north west.

His only Latics appearance last term came in the Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham in August.

“I’m looking forward to getting started at Motherwell,” said Cole, who will wear the number 44 shirt.

“The manager has told me he’s looking for pace, creativity and goals in the forward areas, and I’m hoping to bring that to the team.”

Well boss Stephen Robinson added: “Devante is one we’ve been tracking for quite some time, so we’re really pleased to have got it over the line.

“He’s quick and his stats prove he is a natural finisher.

"Crucially, he’s also adept and playing wider and some of his best and most productive football has came from the flanks.

“He also scores all types of goals and we hope he adds real firepower to the top end of the pitch.”