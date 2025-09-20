Wigan Athletic midfielder Matt Smith in action against Bolton Wanderers

A woeful Wigan Athletic display saw them thrashed 4-1 by local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics’ decade-long dominance at the Toughsheet Community Stadium now feels like a distant memory, with the hosts fully deserving their victory. Wigan’s past success in this fixture was built on resilience, passion, and determination — none of which were on display here.

It was a stark contrast to last week’s 3-0 thrashing of high-flying Doncaster. The midfield was non-existent, while the defence spent so much time backing off in a dismal first-half that they may as well have been standing in the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thierry Gale opened the scoring inside just 15 minutes after Wigan failed to clear their lines, and Marcus Forss doubled the lead just five minutes later. Bolton were given acres of space down both flanks, with Latics’ 3-5-2 system exposing the wing-backs time and again.

The game was effectively over before the break when Mason Burstow, barely challenged on the edge of the box, picked his spot and rifled home for 3-0 at the break.

Things went from bad to worse after the restart. A scuffed clearance from Luke Robinson fell kindly to Forss, who strolled into the box and finished with ease to make it four, prompting many away fans to head for the exits.

Paul Mullin did pull one back with a fine strike 10 minutes later, but rather than sparking a miraculous comeback, it merely ensured the scoreline didn’t match two of Wigan’s heavy victories here in years gone by. It remained Latics’ only shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton could have added more, even as they took their foot off the gas.

Bolton: Sharman Loew, Dacres-Cogley, Forino, Simons, Johnston, Gale (Cissoko 68) Cozier-Duberry, Erhahon (Morley 85), Forss, Conway, Burstow (Sheehan 85). Subs: Miller, Dalby, Randall, Toal

Wigan: Tickle, Fox, Aimson, Sessegnon (McManaman 85), Murray, Mullin, Costelloe (Asamoah 45), Trevitt, Adeeko (Rodrigues 45), Smith (Wright 70), Hungbo (Robinson 45). Subs: Savin, Cooper.