Wigan Athletic Supporters Project making a difference thanks to fund-raising efforts by fans

The new project is helping a range of people in the community

Many people are set to benefit following the launch of an initiative run by the Wigan Athletic Community Trust which will fund a number of projects using the significant sum raised in the initial Save Wigan Athletic Crowdfunder, which was set up after the club entered administration.

Following the successful takeover of Phoenix 2021 Limited, the money will now be used in part to help reduce social isolation in older people, raise aspirations of young people and provide small grants to junior grassroots football clubs in Wigan. The Chair of Wigan Athletic Supporters Club Caroline Molyneux said: “It is wonderful to launch the Wigan Athletic Supporters Project following consultation with the fans.

Leam Richardson attended the event

“The money that was raised by Wigan Athletic supporters to help complete the 2019/20 season is now going to help people who really need that support in the Wigan borough, whether that be junior grassroots football teams or people aged over 55 who are at risk of social isolation.

“Close to my heart is the Secondary School project. As a teacher myself I know that through the pandemic many of our teenagers have been affected, so this project will really benefit many of them.

“What happened to Wigan Athletic over the last 12 to 18 months will never be forgotten, though we have come out of this moving in a positive direction both on and off the pitch and the Supporters Project will be a legacy of the incredible efforts of Wigan Athletic supporters during that period.”

An initial donation of £156,000 over the next two years will see the project provide key areas of support to many areas of the local community through the three programmes, which were chosen by Latics fans who had donated to the Crowdfunder.

The initiative is backed by Wigan Council, with children from Springfield Park Youth Football Club receiving one of the first £1,000 grants from the project.

Leader David Molyneux said: “I think it’s so significant that these two partners have come together in providing much needed services for the community of Wigan but also in the name of Wigan

Athletic.

“I think the club being involved in supporting grassroots clubs is essential in terms of community aspect and what it brings forward for the community.”

The official launch took place at the DW Stadium, with manager Leam Richardson and midfielder Max Power both attending to offer their support.

Richardson said: “It’s been fantastic, particularly with the energy levels around it. The Community Trust does a great job and fantastic work with the projects and initiatives around the town but to come and experience it first hand has been fantastic.

“It makes you just as proud as anything that happens at a football club. There are so many people getting so much vital help in certain things.”