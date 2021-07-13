Wigan Athletic take the high road in pre-season!

The Latics squad are put through their paces in the picturesque surroundings of Kilsyth Rangers' Duncansfield ground

Kilsyth Rangers FC – who play in the West of Scotland Football League – proudly tweeted footage of Leam Richardson’s squad being put through their paces at their picturesque Duncansfield ground.

Most if not all of the first-team squad appeared to be there including skipper Jamie Jones, who was shown walking from the pitch nursing what looked like a knock to his hand.

The squad returned to training on June 28, with the first part of pre-season being conducted at Christopher Park and the Soccerdome.

They’ll be back on Friday ahead of Saturday’s opening friendly at Oldham, which will be played behind closed doors.