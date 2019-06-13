Wigan Athletic target is 'definitely Championship level', says Gary Roberts

Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe continues to be strongly linked with Wigan Athletic.

And it’s a swoop that would get a big thumbs up from his former Pompey team-mate Gary Roberts.

Lowe, 24, has been hotly tipped to follow Roberts, Kal Naismith, Paul Cook and Leam Richardson north from Fratton Park.

His 17 goals and eight assists last term weren’t enough to prevent Pompey falling in the play-offs.

But Roberts, who has signed a new 12-month extension at the DW, believes Lowe has personally done enough to warrant making the step up.

“Jamal’s genuinely a good player, has an eye for goal, and is humble,” Roberts told the Portsmouth News, sister paper of the Wigan Post.

“I’ve seen enough of the Championship now to say he will be comfortable in that level, definitely.

“When you’ve had that non-league grounding, it gives you that little bit extra and you can see how much he wants to do well.

“He has got better with every season, and I think this year he will make his move up into the Championship.”