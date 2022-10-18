The striker, who has scored twice so far this season, has worked his way back to full fitness in the last few months after returning to action following his cardiac arrest.

Darikwa states he’s pleased to see Wyke back on the pitch and enjoying his football.

“It’s great to see,” he said.

Charlie Wyke (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“After what’s obviously been a tough time for Chas, he’s worked extremely hard to get back onto the pitch.

“Hopefully he can continue to score more goals for us this season, and moving forward we will keep supporting him as well.

“He’s a good player who has scored goals at every club he’s been at, and hopefully he’ll continue to do that for us as well.