Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on a three-game unbeaten run...ahead of a Friday night feast of football at Fulham!

Martin Tarbuck: Look at me, Mr Positive here, crawling out of the woodwork after a convincing home win! It was indeed a very accomplished performance, although it is worth pointing out that Charlton weren’t very good. Clearly missing their talisman Lyle Taylor, but let’s not take anything away from a competent performance from what is starting to look more like a settled Wigan Athletic team. I had never previously been a fan of Charlie Mulgrew. The only reason I can give is that it harks back to the extreme rivalry with Blackburn from a few years back (aka the Dack-Powell wars) when I didn’t like any of their players. He has, however, turned into an astute acquisition, both as a steadying, mature influence at the back and of course, his precision set-piece delivery. From what I hear, he’s a proper gent off the field as well. I had previously also stated Joe Williams would at best be back up for Sam Morsy, more so given his impetus rush of blood in the Leeds game. However, the pair of them looked solid in midfield, and young Williams has an impressive range of passing in his locker.

So, send me a slice of humble pie. I like pie! With our full-backs at their best bombing forward, we did look a decent threat and, in the hope I can finally get something right, I am confident both Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe will come good - once they have settled in. We have a front four who are playing like strangers, and that’s because they are strangers. Even though Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs have played together for a while, they are invariably on the opposite side of the pitch. It is going to take time for them all to gel. If ultimately it doesn’t work out, we have Anthony Pilkington and Josh Windass to return to the fold and slot back in.

So putting aside the eternal desire for instant gratification where football is concerned, there are signs – promising signs – that we may just do all right this year, and the hysterics that have greeted every defeat have been something of an over-reaction. Having said that, nobody seems to be holding out much hope of us getting anything at Fulham. The best we can hope for is a Craven Cottage pie (if it’s not a thing, it should be!)... Setting aside our personal head-to-head record, and the abundant riches of a newly-relegated side, it’s not totally inconceivable is it? Fulham are currently in 12th at the minute, so they aren’t unbeatable. Incidentally, as poor as August was for us, it is perhaps worth pointing out that three of the four teams we lost to, are now sitting pretty first, third and fifth in the table. Of course, we are now unbeaten in three games...hardly a trend but a green shoot of positivity to cling to. If we can somehow wake up on Saturday morning with a point, rather than another fruitless away-day hangover, then we have got something decent to build on. Imagine that – a WHOLE MONTH without losing? See, it’s not that unlikely is it? If we can just exclude the fact that our away record has more L’s in it than a certain Welsh railway station, of course!

Sean Livesey: “We looked like we were back to our old selves.” Paul Cook was clearly a happy man after the 2-0 win over Charlton, the first win since the opening day of the season and, according to many the best performance since that victory over Cardiff. So were Latics back to their old selves? And what does old selves constitute anyway? Over the last few months, including a big chunk of last season, Latics looked nothing like our old selves – if we’re basing our old selves on that attacking good-to-watch side that romped to the FA Cup quarter-finals, dispatched Manchester City with aplomb and won the League One title at a canter. Over the last few months that good-to-watch football had disappeared in favour of what felt like a safety-first approach – certainly away from home, where Latics’ issues have been clear for everyone to see. But over the last couple of weeks, it looks like we may be seeing a return to that decent football.

Hull was frustrating, but there was a sense of something building – which certainly reached a crescendo as a 27-pass move led to a first league goal for teenager Joe Gelhardt. That sort of football continued back at the Dave Whelan Stadium and, although both goals came from set-pieces, the build-up play and all-round performance from Paul Cook’s side was far stronger than we have seen for a long while – both home and away. The next target is to maintain this level of performance and start picking up points away from home, but Latics couldn’t have really picked a harder opposition this weekend to face in that sense.

Fulham were a surprise side involved in the relegation battle from the Premier League last season, when you look at how they had performed in the 2017/18 season, and equally when you look at the transfer fees spent at Craven Cottage last year. Fulham have had a mixed return to the Football League, and currently sit in 12th place on the back of three consecutive draws. However, they are still one of the favourites for a swift return to the Premier League, and Cook’s side will have to be at their best to come home with anything. Sadly there won’t be many Wiganers enjoying a trip to the capital, thanks to the Metropolitan Police and the Football League. Despite the fixture being known for over six weeks, due to Chelsea being at home to Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Latics had to move to the Friday night. This despite the fact four high-profile matches including Premier League sides took place on Sunday afternoon in the capital last week. Once again it feels like one rule for the Championship and one for the Premier League.

David Perry: Due to the timing of my holidays and the international break, I have not been best placed to judge Latics since my last contribution. But I went to the Charlton game with some renewed optimism after two recent draws had steadied the ship. A beautiful day weather-wise was at last matched with a fitting performance. Experience has taught me not to go overboard either in victory or defeat, but credit is due here. It was a quality performance against a team that have made a bright start. There is pace in abundance in the team, and the shackles were off as Latics attacked and counter-attacked at will. And I thought Antonee Robinson’s marauding runs down the left flank were a real stand-out.

There have been some grumbles from some fans about a lack of passion, but that was put to bed with some really gritty individual performances. Our passing game was much better, with long balls less in evidence unless quite rightly used to clear the danger. The opposition were reduced to virtually no shots on target, which is aways a good sign of a collective defence by the entire team. Sam Morsy also seemed to be venturing a bit further forward and setting up attacks in addition to protecting our back four, while Chey Dunkley’s goalscoring exploits can only help his confidence and all-round game. The fact there were several contenders for man of the match shows what a great team performance it was. David Marshall had little to do shots-wise, but looked solid when called upon – not least a superb save in the dying minutes to prevent a nervy finish. As I said at the start, let’s not go overboard. Charlton’s good start is often produced by newly-promoted confident teams. Harsh reality often sees them finish in a more modest position. Lee Bowyer bemoaned the fact they had a clear penalty denied. While he may have a point, I am not sure what game he was watching as his overall assessment was way off the mark. Yet again we had an over-fussy referee who seemed to think we had paid good money to watch his over-theatrical decision-making. Despite his best efforts, he did not spoil the game for us or affect the outcome.

It is still too early in the season to put this performance into a wider context. That said, you can only beat what is in front of you and we did that in style. The manager has had a lot of flak this season, but full marks for his team selection and overall performance. We still have to address the away-day blues, but I think a win is coming on our travels – and that mental barrier will be lifted. Finally, a word about a player that did not play but saved our bacon last week – Joe Gelhardt. I think when he does start a game, he will a great foil for Kieffer Moore. Too often, the head-ons and knock-downs from the big fella go to waste. Gelhardt looks the perfect player to capitalise on the space Moore provides for others. Just an observation. Onwards and upwards!

Craig Wigan: Unbeaten in three, a fan favourite on fire, up to 19th place and three points clear of the relegation zone... all is looking good. Right? I’m actually a bit more sceptical. We’ve still only scored once from open play, through Joffy, since the opening day, and we can’t rely on our center backs for goals and assists all season. But we are getting players hitting form, and hopefully the turn of the attacking players will come. But it’s a tough league, and most great championship teams are built on great defences. And the fact we seem to be getting better at the back, with cover from the ever improving Joe Williams/Sam Morsy relationship, is only a good sign.

Friday night at Fulham is going to be tough, but I don’t think it’s an unachievable task to bring away points. As shown at QPR, we don’t do well over that side of London, but I once saw an awful Warren Joyce team only denied a 2-2 draw with the last kick of the game, and was also there the last time we ever beat Fulham – 13-and-a-half years ago, courtesy of a breakaway late Henri Camara goal. Generally they are suspect in defence and, if we can continue on the front foot and not shy away when the crowd get behind them, I think we have a chance. My prediction is actually a 2-1 Wigan win, with Joffy getting the winner off the bench. It’s also worth noting my disappointment that the game won’t be covered on Laticstv, when I thought all games outside 3pm Saturdays would be available in the UK. With the challenge and cost of getting to a Friday evening game in London, it would’ve been an excellent chance to earn revenue for the club through this channel. But if my prediction comes true, and we can then avoid defeat at home to Birmingham in the week, then I think we can actually be happy with our league position at this time of the season.

But as I started by saying (and we were all saying when on that losing run), I do think we need focus on our overall performance as a team to really give us hope for the rest of the long tough season. For now, though, in this form, three games in eight days is a perfect opportunity to pick up more points – and keep that good feeling flowing.