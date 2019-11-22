Wigan Athletic: The 12th man

Our panel of experts talk all things Latics ...



Paul Middleton:

It seemed like the takeover of Latics by IEC went on forever.

It also seems like I was forever on about it all being very shady, and that we hadn’t heard the last of it.

It appears, based on the last week or so, that I was right.

At least on the bit about us not hearing the last of it.

The new owners of the club, Next Leader Limited, are majority owned by Stanley Choi, who is also the biggest shareholder in IEC.

The change is stated as being necessary to avoid Choi having to run the details of everything the club does past the Hong Kong stock exchange, as is currently required.

But is it as simple as that? I doubt it.

As much as I love Latics, I’m never going to say that anyone can make money from the club, because it’s impossible without Premier League income.

I also don’t think we’re going back there any time soon, by the way.

So what plans does Choi/NLL have for Latics?

No one knows, of course, but it really all does smell less than fresh.

When IEC took over, we heard talk of the stadium hosting huge gigs by major artists, and yet we haven’t heard a thing since.

In the final days of the Whelan ownership, the club were losing around £400,000 per month.

It does beg the question why a non-football business would ever think we were a good investment.

The latest development shows, to me at least, that it isn’t just about owning Wigan Athletic.

I said last year, that I suspected losses at the club going to be used as deductions against profits elsewhere in IEC, but that isn’t possible now, with the new ownership structure.

Are Latics in safe hands? I have no idea.

The only man who does seems to be Stanley Choi and, given the owners haven’t so much as said hello to fans in the 12 months they’ve been in control,

I doubt he’s going to be telling us anything.

My greatest fear is that this will all end very, very badly for the club.

The lack of transparency so far doesn’t offer much hope that we’ll know what’s happening, before it’s too late.

I hope I’m wrong.

Mike Goodman:

Stoke (a), Millwall (a), Reading (h), Luton (a).Four matches where Paul Cook will know the pressure is on to get results.

We need to pick up points in this run of games and see a reaction to the shocking performance against Brentford.

Stoke will be fired up for Saturday with it being the first home game for Michael O’Neill.

And so will Millwall on Tuesday, with Gary Rowett having made a good start since joining them.

The new manager bounce will be in full swing over the next week, which is always a worry.

It’s going to be tough to get results out of these two games, but we haven’t lost at Stoke in 10 years so that’s an encouraging thought.

However, that’s balanced by the fact it’s been 15 years since we won at Millwall.

I’d like to see Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington both start at Stoke, as they can create something out of nothing, and we’ve been lacking that bit of magic this season.

Given we’ve scored just three times from open play since the start of September, we need to be more ambitious going forward as we’re relying heavily on set-pieces at the moment.

I’ve said it already this season – and if he’s fit – Joe Gelhardt needs to start too.

If Cook reverts back to the 4-2-3-1 formation on Saturday, an attacking trio of Pilkington, Gelhardt, Windass and Kieffer Moore would be a real statement of intent.

However, I doubt this is what we’ll see.

If we come out of the Stoke and Millwall games with zero points, anything but a win against Reading next weekend would see Paul Cook under the spotlight a lot more.

It’s interesting to see the news regarding IEC selling their share in the club, so we’re now solely owned by Stanley Choi, one of the senior figures at IEC.

The statement the club put out earlier in the week regarding this change was far from clear, which isn’t ideal, so who knows what this means going forward.

There’s been a couple of rumours about the change in ownership.

From IEC wanting to find extra investment for Latics, to avoiding details regarding the club having to go through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

They certainly backed the club in the summer, with the investment made in the playing staff and the purchase of the Soccerdome.

So I would like to think they are ambitious and want to build something long-term, as per the comms given by Darren Royle at the last fans forum.

We just have to wait and see what happens in the next month or so.

Sean Livesey:

A It’s never dull following Wigan Athletic is it?

Depressing, maybe. Dull, never.

After the thoroughly woeful performance against Brentford last time out, a cloud hangs over Paul Cook and his team.

Goodwill towards the gaffer had been built up over the last month or so with credible performances against Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Bristol City and Swansea.

That despite the concern over only actually getting one point out of three games, where we could and should have got nine.

Brentford should have been the match where all of that changed, where Latics finally got the three points their performances deserved, and where we could see some tangible progress.

Sadly, from minute one, Latics were outfought and outclassed by a Brentford side who look far better than their position suggests.

For the first time since Warren Joyce’s tenure, I felt the anger rise from the stands towards the manager, and I couldn’t really find fault with them.

Cook has been fantastic for Latics.

The 2017/18 season, including the title win and the FA Cup run, was one of the most enjoyable I’ve had following Latics.

And despite what many people think, last season was a success.

Cook managed to keep a Latics side in the Championship for the first time since 2013/14.

But this season is already shaping up to be more difficult than last season.

Big-money signings have come in to the club and not really delivered.

Certainly not consistently, and the manager doesn’t seem at least so far to have the answers to those challenges.

There is, of course, time yet. It’s only November.

But as the matches pass by, and the time slips by, the opportunity for us to have a successful season also slips by.

Last season, our early-season form and home form kept us out of the relegation zone over the winter.

We don’t have that buffer this season and, with a rejuvenated Stoke coming up this weekend, we could well find ourselves in the relegation zone on Saturday evening

The manager needs a decent run of results from somewhere, quickly.

And our next four games give us the opportunity to do just that.

Stoke, Millwall, Reading and Luton are all around us in the table, and sides we need to take something from to have any chance of staying out of that bottom three over the festive period.

If we don’t do that, I worry about Cook’s future as Latics manager.

Another cloud moved in this week as it was announced, close to 12 months to the day since the takeover, that IEC would be looking to move the ownership of Latics in to a new fund set up and operated by Stanley Choi, the infamous poker player behind a lot of IEC’s business dealings

So what does this mean for the future of the club?

I wish I knew! Sadly, moves like this are often shrouded in mystery.

But it shows the change we were always going to experience after the Whelan family moved the club on.

The steady hand we all knew has gone, IEC have made some very impressive strides forward with the club in the last 12 months.

And they have seemingly backed manager and chairman without any questions asked.

We have to hope this continues under our new ownership model.

I’m really unsure what I make of it.

Until we get a more definitive answer on the motives behind it, it’s difficult for your everyday supporter to pass judgement.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club at the moment.

What a win on Saturday would do for morale – both on the pitch and off it.