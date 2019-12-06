Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts pore over the wreckage of last weekend's defeat to Reading - and look for shoots of recovery heading into Saturday's massive six-pointer at fellow strugglers Luton Town...



Martin Tarbuck:

I wasn’t initially overjoyed when Paul Cook became our manager in 2017. Curiously, I wondered why he would leave a massive club like Portsmouth, a sleeping giant on the rise, for Wigan Athletic – a club dumped back in League One (again) and with our gold-plated parachute payments vanishing rapidly. Turns out that, as a professional football manager, he knew more about football than me – and presumably you too, unless you also happen to be a professional football manager.

I have a defiant urge to be contrary here, as you can tell – I’ve listened as borderline lunatics have been shouting for his head angrily on social media pages and groups since a couple of months after he was appointed. I think it happens with nearly any manager now, the second they dare to drop a point or make a dodgy substitution – because we are all football managers in our heads. Extreme impatience gets badged as passion and frustration in their heads. To criticise is to care more than the next person, you see. Wins are dismissed as lucky or an awful game to watch - whilst defeats or draws snatched from victory are an unmitigated disaster for little Wigan Athletic, and a healthy case of “told-you-so’s” and “we really shouldn’t be in this position”. Despite having the lowest crowds (bar Brentford…for a few more months at least) and lowest commercial revenue. Despite selling our centre forward and losing our two best players over the summer, we are expected to compete and steer healthily away from the relegation zone at all times. On paper, however you measure it, we’d be relegated every year. Our constant overachievement in the past can also prove to be a millstone around our neck when we fail to defy gravity. And you can’t defy gravity forever.

Yes, but what about Preston? We spent £10m this summer and they’ve only spent £2.3m? I love this example – surely if only spending £2.3m is all that is required to guarantee promotion, well, why doesn’t everyone go out and do it? Hey, I’m not the one being ridiculous here. More likely that they have built a solid base over a number of years, stuck with their manager during tough times and gradually built a team capable of moving slowly up the table. Perhaps a more useful barometer would be the fact that Reading’s centre forward, who waltzed through our defence at will last weekend, cost £8m – which is more than we have ever spent on any footballer ever, and nor should we unless we want to end up like THAT club up the road. I’m not saying we should accept it – nobody is ever happy losing football matches, but we should accept that we need stomach for the fight each year. It seems that fans, players and manager could all be equally culpable of a lack of that – and indeed confidence is on the floor throughout the club. The voices of dissent are getting louder and becoming increasingly mainstream.

Essentially it boils down to one of two things – we pull the result out that we’ve been desperately close to in most of our games this season and that gives us fresh impetus to climb out of this mess. After all, nobody was ever relegated in December…though I had high hopes for Bolton this year. Or the other outcome. Well, you know what that is – and so evidently does Paul Cook. To be honest, I will be sad if he goes but I also acknowledge that we cannot continue as we are. There comes a point where the gamble of a change looks less risky than the gamble of maintaining the status quo and waiting for something to change under the current regime. I’ve started looking at managers who might come here – and yep, say Nathan Jones, that fella at Barnsley, Nigel Adkins perhaps or even Flynny don’t look or sound implausible compared to some of the wilder suggestions. Yet it’s a seismic change and if someone else came in they would have to hit the ground running. We don’t generally have a good track record at this, and none of the above are a guaranteed safe bet. So contrary to the two most popular words in (online) Wigan Athletic fans lexicography right now, I am still COOK IN. I look at the game against Luton and think “yeah we can get something there and the world will look a brighter place”. But I did that the week before and the week before that. I’m stubborn and hopeful… but I’m not stupid. And neither is Paul Cook. I don’t care whether he brings Naismith off the bench or if he doesn’t play Gelhardt (both a bit stubborn) – I just want to see my team win a football match, preferably some time before Christmas. The longer we go without this happening, the more the defence of Paul Cook resembles our actual defence. Both are looking pretty paper-thin right now.

David Perry:

Feelings are running high. The atmosphere is at best gloomy, and at worst toxic. One of the main bones of contention is the timing and deployment of our substitutes by Paul Cook. I won’t name names or nominate scapegoats at this point. A few weeks ago, we had back-to-back away games at Derby and Bristol. We all know what happened results wise. The six points we nearly had would have put us on the edge of the play-off spots. Hard to even imagine now. The common denominator in both games was that they were tense and finely poised encounters that could have gone either way. In both games we made changes which made us lose our shape and gave the momentum to the other team and victories were squandered. We were unlucky against Swansea, awful against Brentford, predictable against Stoke, better but still flawed at Millwall. A fusion of all the above against Reading.

The common thread of badly timed and baffling substitutions was a feature in all these games. All teams usually make subs before the 90 minutes are up and for obvious reasons – injury, fatigue, someone having a mare or in danger of a second yellow. Wherever possible they are like-for-like subs. Not at Wigan. Our changes range from the baffling to the barmy – the timing is crazy and we either throw away a lead, fall behind or go even further behind. Teams in control of game often wait as late as possible in a game and then rotate to run down the clock – I can’t recall us having the guile and nous to do this. We seem to make changes for the sake of it. Paul Cook never learns from his mistakes because he either doesn’t accept or realise he is making them.

I mentioned scapegoats earlier in this piece and I don’t like seeing fans boo or mock their own players, however frustrated. No one should be treated like Kal Naismith currently is. Collective groans at individual mistakes is one thing, but targeted abuse is quite another. He seems to be singled out as Cook’s on-the-pitch representative and anger at the manager seems to be aimed directly at this unfortunate sub. Naismith is probably not a player to come on to win the game for us, nor is he likely to shore up a creaking defence. His introductions to games have been badly timed and ill thought out by Cook. That is not the fault of the player – last season he played out of position at left-back and, not surprisingly, he struggled. Again, not his fault. His performance at Leeds away last Good Friday was outstanding as an emergency centre half. He has played well in other games, but those quick to slag him off are slow to praise him. For me, he has never had enough runs to establish himself and so it is difficult for anyone to assess his true worth. His unfortunate errors that played a part in two of Reading’s goals were possibly caused, in part, by a self-confidence affected by the booing that greeted his arrival and almost every time he touched the ball. Abusing a player is a simplistic reaction to more fundamental problem at the club - it is counterproductive, cruel and crosses the line of having an opinion.

How we got here is no longer the issue – it is now about how we move forward and upward. Disunity and abuse won’t work. We all have a part to play to get there and need to pull together. Rounding on your team only helps the opponents. Be the 12th man for Wigan Athletic not the other team. We expect the players to leave nothing on the pitch and we need to leave nothing in the stands.

Sean Livesey:

Are we past the point of no return? It feels like it, the last 15 minutes or so of Saturday’s match with Reading were horrific for a multitude of reasons. It felt like a return to the bad old days of Owen Coyle, Malky Mackay and Warren Joyce with an atmosphere to match. My son, James, came to his first league match on Saturday and as Reading were awarded that penalty he said to me “Daddy I can’t watch” – I knew exactly how he felt. Ahead of that penalty being awarded it looked like Latics would be getting back to winning ways, albeit not in a comprehensive manner but a win all the same. Sadly that penalty really was a turning point and Reading could smell blood as the fragile confidence of this Latics side was shattered and before you could even say ‘I’d take a point now’ Reading were three goals to the good.

Some of the vitriolic abuse raining down on the dugout and that aimed at Kal Naismith were ridiculous to say the least. Naismith has had his boo boy credentials since day one at Wigan Athletic and despite becoming one of the better performers in last seasons escape from relegation the abuse towards him has returned with vengeance this season – resulting in him being booed before he had even got on the pitch on Saturday. Considering we were leading 1-0 at the time what were those on the terraces expecting to achieve? The atmosphere simply got more toxic after that, until the point were sections of both the East and West stand were singing ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ to a visibly upset Paul Cook. No matter what your opinions on the manager I found that particularly distasteful. Cook isn’t a Coyle just here for the money, nor is he a Mackay or a Joyce. He’s a former playing legend at the club and someone who for 18 months of his time in charge could seemingly do no wrong. A League One title, an FA Cup quarter-final another infamous FA Cup win over Manchester City (not to mention West Ham and Bournemouth) and Championship safety at the first time of asking. A man who despite all the abuse sent his way on Saturday turned up at the Junior Latics Christmas Party on Wednesday. No matter what your thoughts on this season the manager deserves more respect than what he received on Saturday afternoon.

I’ve been very much on the fence since the start of the Autumn, I could see progress if not results in October and thought that Cook deserved the time to turn it around. Those results haven’t materialised and as a result we’re now in a far worse position than we were at any point last season. If I’m being honest I expected us to be looking for a new manager this week. IEC deserve credit for sticking by their man after the trigger was pulled too early, with both Gary Caldwell and Uwe Rosler but I really do wonder how much longer Paul Cook can stay in his job. Both for his and Wigan Athletics’ sake. It’s a crucial week for Wigan Athletic, beginning on Saturday at Luton. Nothing less than a comfortable win against Graeme Jones side will do. With table topping West Brom to follow on Wednesday we’ve never needed a win more than we do on Saturday. But once again that away record follows us around like the proverbial millstone, there really won’t be any better opportunity to get our first away win of the season. Fail to do that on Saturday and I fear we’ll have reached the point of no return for Paul Cook and his tenure as manager of Wigan Athletic.

Mike Goodman:

A message for Paul Cook: Paul, as you saw last Saturday there’s a lot of anger and disappointment among the majority of the fan-base at the moment. We were optimistic at the start of the season and would all love a mid-table finish, something we can still achieve – however, recent weeks have been poor. If you go back to our League One winning campaign, we didn’t fear anyone and went into each game with a positive mindset of winning and winning well. We scored 89 goals that season, which is an incredible tally at any level. This positive attitude then carried on in the early parts of last season too – beating Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke, pushing Aston Villa all the way and dominating Nottingham Forest in a game we were unlucky not to win. But after the 4-0 loss at Preston, something changed. Away from home it looked like we had adopted a ‘mustn’t lose’ approach, and this has since become a mental block. At home we still went out and attacked teams which proved we’re good enough to compete in the division given the results we achieved – but for a lot of our away games, the approach was almost ‘hang on for a point because if we go behind we’re not winning’. There were a few exemptions of the ‘mustn’t lose’ approach away from home, but now it’s carried into this season and our home form has also now been affected by this which was a long-standing worry.

You only need to look at Blackburn to see how they’ve adapted to life back at this level. We should be aiming to equal where they are, given that we both came up from League One together and have spent similar amounts in transfer fees. They’re showing you it’s possible to establish yourselves in the Championship following promotion without parachute payments.

Many fans feel your comments in the past few months have been odd and a little disrespectful to the club, whilst bigging up the opposition in such a huge way surely has had an impact on the players mentally. I’m all for respecting the teams we play each week – but the focus seems to be a tad excessive on how good each team we play are. Stating that we always struggle in this league, and that other clubs should be above us and that our budget means we struggle to compete is (in my opinion) completely against what we are as a football club – and a little disrespectful to the players we have here at the moment. Of course, budgets have an impact – but the club has spent the 8th highest amount in the division this season on transfer fees which is the most we’ve spent in at least five years. Yes, other clubs will spend more than us but that’s not the main factor when it comes to how we perform on the pitch.

In the Premier League, we continuously spent less than other clubs by quite some way – but we beat Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. We finished mid-table on several occasions, we reached the Carling Cup final, we won the FA Cup –and when we did get relegated, we got back to Wembley the next year for the semi-final of the FA Cup and lost to Arsenal on penalties. We are the underdog in most games we play – but we relish that tag. We’re at our best when we’re brave, when we attack teams and when we fear no-one.

We’ve lost the no-fear approach and we need to get it back quickly – but you need to help the players do that. You proved you can get the team playing with no fear in the FA Cup in League One too. Nobody wants to see the scenes we saw in the stands from the Reading game, The fans will back the team – but we need to see more in terms of being ruthless, aggressive and arrogant in that we deserve to be at this level, and we don’t have to be in a relegation dog fight this year. Be bold and get that win on Saturday at Luton and give us fans some hope that we’re not sleep-walking to League One again.

Craig Wigan:

So last week, I asked for a few things from the crucial Reading and Luton games – with three quarters of game one down, I was fairly happy. We rotated the forward players, stopped the long ball football – we were 1-0 up and kept pushing forward for a second goal...until the 65th minute that was. Now I’m not one to boo our team, and don’t condone those that did – but I don’t think for one second that the fans were aiming that discontent at the player but instead venting their frustration at a tactic that simply doesn’t work... and it didn’t again. I like Kal as a player, but he shouldn’t be playing as a time-wasting CAM – intended to slow the game down and hold onto a lead in a game we were already controlling. We weren’t up against it at the time and didn’t need to change tactic. It seems to drain all confidence from the players and in this league – that’s all the opposition needs to retake control of a game. Especially so when we’re away in a big stadium, which is why I believe our away form has become such an issue. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The only exception to this is the Swansea game at home where he didn’t make that change and we kept pushing forward – but we were still punished by a slight error from Jedi when he overlapped, we lost the ball and the space he left was punished and Swansea got an undeserved winner. However, this is an error we can accept and actually could’ve easily resulted in us creating an attack and scoring the winning goal – the other times seem largely due to team morale/attitude and us inviting pressure and making rash decisions as we look scared and inevitable to concede. This is what needs addressing.

As we go to Luton away at the weekend (a real must-win game I believe), I’d like to share some stats surrounding this one tactic – away form this season before or without Naismith on the pitch. Without – played 676min, scored 8, conceded 9. With Kal – played 224min, scored 0, conceded 10. In fact, we haven’t scored a goal all season with Kal Naismith on the pitch. We’ve had five away games this season where going into the last 10 minutes, we’ve been holding onto points. Kal has been present for four of these and, with the exception of Hull where he was on for one minute, we’ve conceded in all of them and dropped four points from those three games alone. Across an average 90 minutes away from home this season without Kal, the average score has been Wigan 1.1 - 1.3 Opposition. But with Kal, the average score is Wigan 0 - 4 Opposition. This is why the fans are booing – they all see this. But for some reason Cook, his background staff and all the football analysts he has at his disposal can’t! One person in 11 on the pitch can’t have such a big impact in the score – but the tactics surrounding it, the mentality, the way his inclusion in those positions affect the team most certainly can. So, they need to use Kal effectively as a 2/3rd choice LB or a 5th choice CM or CB – because currently you’re giving the individual the bad name. Yes, he made a mistake on Saturday for one of the goals – but this hasn’t been a constant feature.

I still believe Paul is a great manager – he sets us up right (those stats above show that generally we are in almost every game), he’s developing the players well and he does keep a positive atmosphere in the dressing room. I think the players enjoy playing for him other than the results. But a bit like a great golfer who needs to improve his putting, his in-game management has been poor ever since he joined us – but in League One and at times last season. Luckily, we didn’t need that as the initial setup was so good. I don’t remember a game where subs or tactics changed a game in our favour and saw us get a positive result. He likes to occasionally give responsibility to his backroom staff for things like pre/post-match interviews...maybe he should give them a go at the in-game tactics and subs - it couldn’t get any worse!