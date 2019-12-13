Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on a real step forward against West Brom in midweek...ahead of another crunch clash against Huddersfield...



Caddy from the 5:

The resounding apathy and justified negativity before the West Brom game had even the most blinkered Tics fans expecting a walloping off the top of the table side. Scores of 4,5,6-0 were being predicted on Twitter and no one really gave us any hope, and why would they after the latest debacle at Luton where we did yet another ‘Wigan’. It really is, as Cook says, Groundhog Day every week, not holding onto a lead or a point with 80 minutes on the clock,Tommy Gore even said on the commentary last night we should turn the stadium clock off at 80 minutes because the players will know it’s that time of the game again. When McManaman came on on Saturday every Tics fan just knew what was coming, us one up, should’ve been out of sight and the old boy to level it. Nothing more certain... and he did, six minutes after that we’re walking off with no points yet again after the defence goes to sleep more than Jamie Jones did last night. Anyway, back to Wednesday night, wow. Seven changes, no hope, no defence, no fans, so what happens? It’s Wigan, we do what we’ve always done when we’re down and out, we put our best performance of the season in since the opening day and dominate the side that will go up from start to finish. All over the pitch we were better, hungrier and wanted it more.

This proves that the players haven’t given up on Cook as most of the fans (myself included) have and are still trying for him, I’m not going to destroy Jamie Jones, it was a comical minute from him and people say he cost us the three points but we yet again should’ve been out of sight, Lowe and Jacobs missing the goal again this time. I read the Tics have lost 20 points from a winning position this season and (I know it’s ifs and buts) we’d be third with them points. The optimism after last night has returned and it’s onto Saturday now, a win really is a must against Huddersfield who we can drag right into it, so come on lads, don’t let this be a flash in the pan,let’s really kick on and get away from the bottom of the table, you never know we may well be singing quietly in January “Paul Cooks blue and white army” again. Right I’m off for a 'Bow.

Sean Livesey:

They say you truly have to hit rock bottom before you can start to climb again, and Saturday’s match with Luton certainly felt like rock bottom for Wigan Athletic. Leading 1-0 against fellow relegation strugglers Luton all Latics had to do was see out the last three minutes and then that first away win of the season would be ours and a significant amount of pressure, heaped on Paul Cook’s shoulders could have been lifted. Sadly this is Wigan Athletic and we don’t do things easily here. The script was followed to a tee as Graeme Jones brought on Callum McManaman and a loose ball in the area led to McManaman getting Luton’s equaliser. The FA Cup legend, one of our own who returned to such fanfare last season only to be marginalised by Paul Cook and in turn showing his former manager just what he was missing out on. A point would have been a disaster, a loss was unthinkable but as the clock turned down Luton pressed and the classic smash and grab was complete. Latics once again had managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. As we’ve been doing all season long. I was up in Scotland at the weekend so missed most of the post match reaction but I imagine it wasn’t pretty. Once again what feels like an ever increasing majority were clambering for change. But once again the question is who comes in and replaces Paul Cook? Realistically, we will be looking at decent League One managers if we did dispense with Cook’s services, and the club would quite rightly argue we currently have one of the most successful managers at that level in charge. Any talk of Chris Hughton, he who spurned jobs at Stoke and Cardiff in favour of a Premier League job, coming here really is for the birds.

With table topping West Brom up next for Latics it really could have been watch through your hands stuff on Wednesday. Especially when you realise that injuries to Danny Fox and Charlie Mulgrew, coupled with Chey Dunkley’s sending off at Luton meant we only had one fit centre back in Cedric Kipre. All this after West Brom had sunk five goals in their previous match with Swansea. If ever we needed a reaction - anything to stop the rot it was on Wednesday and did we get that. A re-jigged Latics, playing a new side and a new formation put in the best performance of the season - certainly in my mind. The front three of Jamal Lowe, Gavin Massey and Josh Windass were fantastic as an attacking unit, Lowe in particular having his best game to date for us. It was no surprise when Latics went ahead, the only surprise was how long it took us to get on the goal sheet. We could have had two penalties and should have scored another two on top of that. So strong was Latics dominance in the first half. Kal Naismith and Cedric Kipre were excellent at centre back, the former even more so after the disgraceful treatment he received against Reading last month. The second half followed a similar path and Sam Morsy may have been fortunate after his effort bounced in off the back of Sam Johnson in the West Brom goal but there was nothing fortunate about the lead. It was the least Latics deserved, it could have been doubled as Michael Jacobs went close later on with an effort that hit the cross bar. Then with the game being completely in Latics favour Jamie Jones decided to hand West Brom an early Christmas present. A pass back to the goalkeeper was collected as Jones was distracted having a drink. As soon as it was awarded all of us in the stadium knew what was going to happen, we’ve been down this road before. There’s not much you can say about Jones’ decision, it was foolish and a keeper of his stature should know better. He won’t be the first and he won’t be the last. So it was a point, not nearly enough in our situation but it’s something. Something to lift a bit of the gloom, something to cling on to and something that we desperately need to build on on Saturday against Huddersfield.

Craig Wigan:

Where do we start after that week, well let’s start with the positives, from which there are a lot from the last seven days, I believe. Against West Brom we were excellent. The brand of football, the individual performances, the tactics were spot on and even everyone’s favourite scapegoat Kal came in and did a great job at centre back (I’ve always said a backup centre back/left back/central midfield should be his squad role), we stopped the long ball and it worked. It’s always worked. We played intricate passes through the midfield and then found the likes of Lowe in better positions where they had space to run at the defence. The amount of chances we created was unbelievable against a team looking odds-on for promotion. You have to feel for the likes of Kieffer Moore who tirelessly chased lost causes and 50/50 headers for 90 minutes as we feel the need to play a certain way when he’s on the pitch, yet if we played like that when he does play and use the midfield more in the build up, he’d probably have been in the positions that Massey and Lowe were in on Wednesday night and could’ve scored a hat-trick. Let’s not talk too much about their equaliser, poor concentration from a keeper with little to do all game, even then if you’re not sure, surely you just kick it, but even then I think the way our wall just broke up from the resulting free-kick was almost as disappointing. But in reality, we should’ve scored two/three/four that game and that’s on the whole team. But in the way we played, I also think it left us with more energy in the last 10 minutes, we didn’t look lethargic and panicky but ready to try and win the game and even the West Brom manager said he was thankful to leave with a point. That’s what comes when you aren’t playing long ball football for 90 minutes and can relax for longer periods in the game, even if Jamie Jones took that one step too far. It could be a huge reason why we’ve conceded so many in the last 10 minutes.

I also saw a lot of positives against Luton for 87 minutes, we tried to push for more when 1-0 up, looked solid until those disastrous minutes and ultimately I think an element of luck gave them two goals with just the run of the ball, alongside a cold, rash Kipre needing to come on for Mulgrew at short notice and the fact we couldn’t keep the ball in their half because our forwards simply had nothing left in the tank. But where I’d been asking for a bit more belief and positivity from Cook to help us out of this slump, I think we got it from these two games. But a bit like the period recently against Derby/Bristol City/Swansea where our great play deserved more points, but heeded very few... its a harsh reminder that it’s points we need right now! But I think the rotation of the squad has been better recently, we’ve added different options in how we can play to try to get the result. Now we just need those fine margins to go our way, refereeing decisions in our favour - the penalty shout against West Brom in the identical position to the one against Reading against Chey, both going against us was so harsh - alongside calmer clinical finishes and general raised confidence. What I hope the last seven days has achieved, is everyone getting behind Paul Cook again. We work better as a club when we’re all in it together and he’s showed me the willingness to adapt, learn from his mistakes and try new things to get a performance out of this team. The points may not quite be there yet, but I don’t think you can fault the management in a lot of the games this season. We seem to bring the best out of this club when we are together, fighting as underdogs to achieve our goals. So let’s go out on Saturday against an improving Huddersfield side and give it a real go, I think it’s one we can win with the fans behind us and giving the players belief to turn the corner.

Martin Holden:

One thing I think everyone will agree on is that we played much better against West Brom than of late and probably deserved to win the match. But again, the lack of bite up front was telling in the end. The manager’s team selection got a lot of things right, but some things glaringly wrong as well (perfect Paul Cook really). Lee Evans was superb I thought, he took more ball off Morsy, who is naturally cautious and that helped us go forward. His passing was good and he looked dangerous all evening with a non-stop midfield performance. Windass was excellent too, non-stop running and creativity (he just needed someone up there with him who could finish). Naismith brought calmness and solidity to the backline and that helped Kipre put in a great performance (other than the slice at the end which gave them a late corner.) There were much stronger and robust performances from both Jacobs and Massey last night, after a few weeks/months of timid play, they both seemed to have found some steel and fire in the bellies which was pleasing to see.

Now on to the not so good. End product is something I strongly believe in. You can have all the energy in the world, you can run all over the park, but if you cannot do what you are in the team to do then as a manager you need to look elsewhere. And that for me sums up Jamal Lowe. I am far from being convinced about his contributions – yes, last night he was energetic but one golden opportunity missed, one half-chance in the six-yard area weakly toed to the keeper and a free shot inside the box in the second half which hit the corner flag summed up the end product – there isn’t any. How he gets a start over Garner (who is playing well at the moment) and even more so Gelhardt who would have scored at least one of those last night is beyond me. Lowe isn’t a striker so what is he? A winger? If that is the case, then he is a winger who doesn’t put many crosses in and the ones that do arrive are tame. As I said, loads of energy, a fair bit of trickery, but no end product. The right full-back position continues to frustrate me particularly - Nathan Byrne brings you pace going forward, but he is such a poor defender compared to Sterling and let’s face it, he is in the team to defend. His end product has to be his defence and Sterling is always going to be a better option in my opinion.

Jamie Jones will never forget that moment last night, it will haunt him and there isn’t really much more to be said about it – everyone says keepers are a different breed and that one moment proved that 100 per cent - what a poor way to gift the opposition a free shot six yards out. Even then maybe our wall should have been a bit braver – I’ve only seen a couple of replays from behind but it looks like the turned shoulder deflected the ball in – I may be being harsh because it was fiercely struck and a flinch would be totally natural in that situation. At the least, the evening ended with a draw and not the usual hurling of something at the TV which has become the trademark of our recent performances. A “huge step forward”? not really, as we still have the same manager and you know full well that as soon as Moore is back fit we will be launching it again. Good result against a high flying (if underperforming on the night) team but let’s not get away from the issue, which remains – the team need a change of direction and Gelhardt needs to be on that pitch.