Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on a much-needed victory at Birmingham to kick off the new year in style - and assess Paul Cook's side heading into 2020.



Martin Tarbuck:

Welcome to 2020, a year in which Wigan Athletic win away games! Well, away game actually, and only time will tell whether New Year’s Day was an upward blip or just rewards for a series of improving performances. As starts to a New Year go, it’s not a bad one! This might have been a very different column it it hadn’t. In terms of how December went, we played six games, lost two and drew four. How many of those could/should we have won? Quite possibly, all of them based on performances. However, performances aren’t what is going to keep us in this division, points are. Let’s make no bones about it, the continued inability to collect three of them planted us firmly at the bottom of the table on Xmas Day. Yes I agree that points matter, and that you can’t argue with them. Beyond that, the key indicator is performance and aside from the games against Brentford, Reading and Preston this season, we have been in every single game. I’ll stop short of using that appalling term ‘fine margins’ but I do like to look at the patterns of performances as well as the patterns of results. We were desperately unlucky in every single game last month, snatching draws and even defeats from the jaws of victory. This pattern of not seeing out games and our away record in general, went on far too long to be considered unlucky, so I completely understand so many fans have been calling for the removal of the manager from his post. However, in order to resolve those results and performances and the way games have played out, there were only ever going to be two ways out of it:

1. Sack Paul Cook and bring in someone else and hope that they hit the ground running and get us out of this mess; or

2. Be patient and let the existing coaching team work it out on the training ground.

Again, time will tell but it seems to me that whichever way you look at it, there were only two aspects to our game which needed to be addressed. Firstly, stop conceding late goals and, secondly, try and score some more goals. Dead easy. Needless to say, I am an advocate of option 2, but I reached a point where I wouldn’t have been distraught if Option 1 had been exercised. Mainly because, even though I see positive performances and we are certainly trying to win games, we just haven’t had the composure to see them out. Also, Cook hasn’t exactly helped himself with some of his team selections, least of all the continued omission of young Joe Gelhardt. Me, I’d keep him under wraps till February 1 personally and then unleash him, purely to stop any cheeky chancers trying to bid for him in January. But I understand why people want to see him: if you’ve got a raw, exciting footballer like that, why not use him? Let us dearly hope that is the last we will hear of the above debate around the manager this year, though I’m not holding my breath. The bottom line is, regardless of where you stand on the club and its management, we just all want to see us win a few more football matches. I’m not the slightest bit bothered about how the cup game at Leicester goes, it is simply a free hit. And we’ll probably be the ones getting punched in the face. If we can just continue in the same vein in the league as we are and pick up a couple more wins, then the Wigan Athletic world will become a brighter place all of a sudden.

Caddy from the 5

A quick look at the table shows the ‘Unbeaten in 2020 Tics’ only 17 points off the play-offs. Realistically, Leeds and West Brom may be just out of reach for automatic promotion, but Leeds being Leeds,you just never know! It’s amazing what one win can do to the fans, players and managers morale. But let’s be honest, it’s been coming for weeks...maybe not 84 years according to some GIFs flying around! The Derby game on Boxing Day was dire, and that’s being polite, but as the clock hit 90 minutes no one cared, because a scruffy three points were all that mattered. Then guess what...you know the drill, 93 minutes and Derby equalise, we really can’t defend for toffee. On to Forest, and the Tics were far the better side throughout, no doubt about it, but couldn’t find the net as usual. In the second half, Nathan Byrne goes one on one with their keeper and puts it wide, two minutes later we’re 1-0 down, yep, you know the drill. FINALLY Paul Cook then gives Joe Geldhart a chance, and he shows straight away what we all know he can do...head down and straight into the box, PENALTY! Why Josh Windass got the ball I don’t know (a record of 0-2 for Latics from the spot) and, shock horror, he misses again. We really didn’t deserve to lose this game, but when you don’t take your chances you get punished because...altogether now...’it’s an unforgiving league’...

On to Birmingham, and thanks to Virgin I missed the first half. No, nowt to do with the trains, my WIFI was down, but I was reliably told by mainly drunks and cads on Twitter that Windass’ first goal is already goal of the decade. Obviously they equalise before half time, like anyone didn’t think they would, and I up sticks to Mother Caddy’s for the second half. I give Windass a lot of stick, mostly justified, but he was outstanding on the day, chased every ball and got his reward with his second goal. The Tics are in dreamland and, when a few mins later Cedric Kipre pokes the ball home with some part of his body, surely this is the day? Birmingham duly score and people are lumping on them for the win, we all know the drill, we all know what’ll inevitably happen, we all know we’ll get a draw at best, the clock hits 90 minutes and ‘5’ is held up...no Tics fan has any nails left, even the toe nails are gone! But we hang on and the final whistle brings MASSIVE relief on all at the club, from the top down, the monkey is finally off our backs and we can move on ‘hopefully’. This weekend brings the FA Cup back to our door, and the underdogs will be trying to cause an upset and beat us, this time it’s Leicester, we’ll save Manchester City for later in the comp. They’re flying in the Premier League and we’re both unbeaten this year so far, it’s only £10 a ticket, so come on lads and ladies, let’s get down there and start the road to our inevitable cup win in May with a decent following. Right I’m off for a ‘Bow...UP THE TICS!

Martin Holden:

Fantastic to get a win, even better to get a win on the road, and yes I am sure every Latics fan was happy with that and celebrated on New Year’s Day. But it just glossed over the same old issues for me, issues that will hamper this team and produce a poorer set of results than they deserve. The team selection was poor again in my opinion, the time-wasting tactics deployed as soon as we scored were horrendous and very disappointing to watch, and once again over-cautious and poor substitutions turned us negative. Let’s be honest, all three of our goals at Birmingham were lucky – the first a complete cock-up with two defenders (granted Joe Williams and Josh Windass finished well), the second was a crazy own goal and the third just hit Cedric Kipre and went in. On another day we lose that game. We have played some really poor teams recently, teams playing without confidence, teams we are clearly better than. But the manager seems to have some kind of inferiority complex, it seems in his eyes of the everyone we play is miles better than us and we should doff our cap and tug our forelock to them. We are Wigan Athletic and we are better than that.

So, on to team selection – we have the personnel to be a really good attacking side, while not sacrificing any defensive cover. I believe playing a 4-3-3 formation would suit our players best and make us a decent Championship side. Jones/Marshall – both have their qualities and I prefer Jones, but either would do the job. Byrne is not good enough defensively and yes he has pace, but too many times he lacks end product and teams always attack up down that side. Sterling is a better option defensively for me, but he isn’t great – maybe an older head in that position would be a good investment in January? Robinson is turning into a fantastic player, he has upped his defensive game this year and his pace is a great asset. Kipre/Naismith is the best partnership we have in central defence – both are comfortable on the ball and both seem to thrive off each other. Morsy/Williams/Evans is a fantastic trio in midfield – energy, bite, and creativity. Windass/Garner/Gelhardt up front would terrify teams – all have great quality and all can finish. Right now, neither Moore or Lowe fit into our team – both work really hard but neither has impressed me with their finishing at all and for now, they warm the bench. I still would like a new man in charge, the squad is good but it needs someone at the helm who is prepared to get the best out of them and to attack and go for it. Cook seems to be unsackable, whether that is down to finances or other issues I don’t know. But we start the New Year with a win and a smile on our faces, so we have to be happy with that. For now.

Neil Burrows:

Ryan Sessegnon, Aaron Connolly, Moise Kean, Matty Longstaff, Mason Greenwood, Max Aarons, Michael Obafemi, Callum Hudson-Odoi. What do all these people have in common? They are teenagers who played in match day 19 (Boxing Day fixtures) of the Premier League. I could list 15 teenagers in total who were included in matchday squads (from 13 different clubs), but there is an argument they are purely there to fill the quota of homegrown talent. Of those 15 players, eight played. Seven started. Three of them scored. Of the three who scored two, Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United and Mason Greenwood of Manchester United, were playing at Old Trafford, one of the most iconic and historic football grounds in the world. The other, Michael Obafemi scored for relegation-threatened Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The reason I mention the above statistics is because I cannot understand the mentality of keeping a bright young player out of first team duties when it is evident to all of the supporting faithful (faith rapidly declining) that the team is crying out for a player of Joe ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt’s talents. How can it be that in the most high pressure, money driven competition in the world teams are willing to throw teenagers into the mix, even amidst a relegation battle for some. Yet it is seemingly impossible for Paul Cook to imagine Joffy dealing with the pressure of playing in front of 11 thousand empty seats at the DW? I’m not having it! I’ve gone to every fans’ forum we have had since Paul Cook has been at the helm and at the most recent two there has been talk of nurturing our young prospects. Finally, the products of the developed academy will start to impact the first team, we’re told. Joffy has captained his country this season. He’s got the best goals per minute ratio of any one in the first-team squad, scoring a vital equaliser at Hull City. Yet now, with our first-choice striker Kieffer Moore sidelined, Cook has still chosen to persist with the same blunt attack that – until New Year’s Day – had seen us fail to score more than a goal a game since Millwall. And we all know one goal is not enough for Latics to win a game (let’s not get bogged down talking about our defensive frailties, again). I interpret his lack of inclusion as trying to manage expectations. However, with every game Gelhardt doesn’t play he becomes even better in the minds of the supporters, compared to the attacking players who are starting, and failing, to deliver each week. Perhaps with regular game time, Joffy could find his feet, adapt to the fast pace of competitive football. And perhaps he could even score a few goals for the tics and help push us up the table – he’s shown more promise of doing so in his limited playing time than anyone else in the side!

Craig Wigan

Well well well, Happy New Year to us! A first away win of the season and a sign that maybe our luck is changing. But luck, small margins & key incidents in a game going our way, is all I think did change on New Year’s Day. So although we’ll enjoy it until the league returns in 10 days, I do think it’s only papered over the cracks and we still have some fine tuning to do in order to rescue our season. Yes, these margins going against us in so many games this season is exactly what has seen us drop so many points, but I don’t think we’ll get as lucky as we did at St Andrew’s until the end of the season – and we need more. The first was a mistake from their defence giving the ball to Williams, but he did find accuracy in his final ball to Windass that we’ve been lacking all season. The second was a great effort from Windass from the tight angle, but do that 10 more times and it gets cleared more often than not. Then the winning goal could’ve easily come off Kipre wide of the post, or been ruled out for handball. Yet we still conceded two soft goals in our own box. Yes I’m being a bit pessimistic, but I just think we need so much more quality in that final third to really start realising our potential as a team in this league. Almost all our forward players have played league one or below for most of their careers, they seem to lack the consistency at this level and struggle to be as creative against defenders a lot stronger, quicker and more organised than in league one and two. Jamal Lowe is a great example of this. Yet the likes of Garner and Pilkington, who do have this experience, rarely see a start.

So at what point do we start looking to recruit from up the leagues? Well hopefully this month. I’m fully aware the only way we may be able to facilitate this is through loans but, with so many decent young players being returned to parent clubs following lack of opportunities with teams at the top of the championship, there are definitely opportunities out there. Even if one of the brightest young talents out there at the moment is actually stuck on our very own bench. I am definitely enjoying our style of play the last half a dozen games though, Virgil Van Naismith has the calmness on the ball at the back and the ability to find the right passes into midfield that breaks those lines, and it all works a million times better than the long-ball tactics we have seemed to desperately employ in the past. I hope when Kieffer Moore is back that we continue to play this way, and only bring him into the game in the opposition box, and keep using this play to find space in wide areas and simply improve our crossing and have him on the end of them. Behind him I actually think Windass and Pilkington should be top of the pile, then Geldhart and then Massey/Lowe/Jacobs... Lowe’s pace could cause problems coming on late in a game, and Massey’s workrate could help us consolidate points when holding onto a game in the final minutes.

I’m not quite sure why Cook is so stubborn is sticking with them from the start. We also have the flexibility to play two or three in CM, with four good options there. So we aren’t lacking good options as we have in previous seasons. But let’s be honest, Birmingham wasn’t a fantastic performance, yet Cook has a habit of sticking with a winning team. I think realistically he needs to use the squad in rotation. Even when the team overall has a good performance, it doesn’t mean we can’t improve in certain positions still, even if just for freshness and to keep the opposition guessing, because at the moment I do think we’re too predictable. In lower leagues, his lack of rotation may have worked, but this league is more draining on the players physically and definitely more tactical, so I do think he needs to adapt his management style accordingly. But for now, I think we can goto Leicester in the cup on a high. A little bit less scared of an away dressing room and realistically with nothing to lose. You’d think Leicester will make changes, but with Vardy out of the side in recent Premier League games, he could play and this is a cup Leicester will want to be competitive in. The last time we visited a Premier League ground, I saw us turn over a Bournemouth side before a late comeback earned them a replay, but our passing game seemed much more suited to top opposition as was seen in that replay and against West Ham and Southampton subsequently, so it should be an enjoyable game – and it’s the FA Cup, so we know anything can happen.

Mike Goodman:

What a way to kick off 2020, an away win and three goals scored, just what we needed. Since the home draw with West Brom we’ve played rather well without getting the results those performances perhaps deserved, but we’ve not been clinical in front of goal and if you don’t take your chances in this division you leave yourself open to teams grabbing a late goal, as we’ve often seen this season. Winning at Birmingham gave us our first win in the league since October and our first away win since April so we really need to use the confidence gained from the win to kick and make sure we keep Stoke, Huddersfield, Charlton and Birmingham within touching distance. When we beat Nottingham Forest in October, I felt we had turned a corner and would go on to put a few wins together. It didn’t happen, so we need this win to be a turning point in our season and not another false dawn. The manager has come in for a lot of criticism recently. There’s nothing wrong in criticism if people are unhappy with results and given the club went 13 games without a win, something had gone drastically wrong somewhere and fans were frustrated at the same predictable patterns in almost every game.

What I do like is how Paul Cook has got the players passing the ball again instead of lumping a long ball up to a striker. We look a lot better on the ball and have been dominating possession in games. While possession doesn’t guarantee goals or wins, it does help us control games and gives us a better chance to create opportunities, score goals and win games. Having said that, I don’t think the attacking players have offered much quality in the past few matches. Josh Windass played very well at Birmingham, but I don’t think he’s an out and out striker, and I would rather see Joe Garner play up front, with Windass on the left or behind Garner. Hopefully his goal will give him the confidence to kick on and add to his tally in the next few games. I’d like to see more from Jamal Lowe given the money paid for him over the summer and it would be good to see Michael Jacobs and Gavin Massey get on the scoresheet and create more chances in games as well. Failing to do so must surely mean Anthony Pilkington, Joe Gelhardt and Gary Roberts will have a chance to start games in the near future. The Leicester game gives us a chance to forget about the league and test ourselves against top-quality opposition before Bristol City at home next week. To have back to back league wins, something we’ve not done since April last year, would be huge and hopefully we can start to climb away from the relegation zone.