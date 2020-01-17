Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on another damaging defeat against Bristol City, and put the players, boss Paul Cook AND the owners under the microscope ahead of this weekend's trip to Swansea City...



Craig Wigan:

So after Birmingham I did call it a false dawn and if Bristol City is anything to go by, then it definitely seems it. Still lacking the inventive spark up top and susceptible to conceding in the last 15 minutes each and every game. So as many close to the club are, I’m lost as to ideas for how to turn it around. Many think a change in manager is the answer but I really don’t think it’s that simple and that answer comes with severe risk. I think we’d struggle to attract a top Championship manager, so then it means looking to the lower leagues. And if you compare any of the names being touted about, most are in the same mould as Paul Cook, but you could argue less successful over a shorter period and without the last 18 months experience in the Championship with this squad. Things aren’t great at the moment, but our goals (predicted goals) would put us near the play-offs, which suggests it’s the mistakes, poor finishing and final ball that’s the issue – not necessarily tactics or management. To be honest, I still think Cook has been naive in parts this season and not learned enough from last season. But with the disruption that comes from changing a manager mid-season, I think it needs to be someone with Championship – and, dare I say it, Premier League – experience to turn our fortunes around. We cannot do another Joyce/Mackay this season or else we will go down and without parachute payments in League One alongside an inevitable disrupted squad again. I’m not sure we’d recover like we did twice previously.

Despite how bad the points ratio has been (even if performances have been okay for 75 minutes each game), we’re still not cut adrift. But about five or six teams around the bottom will be saying the same thing, and will no doubt show an upturn in form too. I don’t really have an answer on how to turn our fortunes around, but I do think changing our manager for a lower league head with minimal experience in the Championship will more likely see a downturn in form than any long-term uplift. So as for now, where small margins are seeing games turn away from our favour, it’s exactly the time when we need the fans on our side, behind the team (even if not the manager) to try and make that extra difference as we have done so many times in the past. It’s hard to get behind a losing team but if, on 75 minutes, the fans began an upturn in singing and positive atmosphere, it just may give the boys the lift they need to end the game in a positive manner. This may be a speculative ask, but will definitely do more good than any understandable negativity and apprehension in the stands will do right now. It’s not the fans’ job to turn the team’s fortunes around but, rather than hindering any resurgence, let’s give the players and coaching staff a better chance with our support.

Caddy from the 5:

It’s a case of copy and paste, just alter the date and the opponents and print yet again. After the Bristol City game and it’s becoming harder and harder to see where the positives are week upon week with this team and management. I wrote last week that someone was gonna get a pasting when we ‘clicked’, and for the first half it was all one-way traffic up to the final third. We played some lovely football without really testing their keeper, and going in at 0-0 their hordes of fans (all 600 of them) must’ve thought it was still Christmas still being in the game. Second half, we were awful, pure and simple, their centre forward remembered he could actually play and was immense for them. There weren’t many left in the ground when they hit their second and who can blame them. Another toothless display, compounded by another head-scratching match analysis from Paul Cook that would have any Tics fan heading for the nearest pub. I really do think there’s some serious problems behind the scenes from the top to the stands.

There was a great post by someone on Twitter this week saying Wiganers won’t rant and scream abuse, organise protests etc, they’ll just stay away and vote with their feet, which is clear to see. The crowds are hovering at 9k and will only get worse watching us get beat week upon week. I’m not interested in ‘but we had 71 per cent possession’, I want to see goals and victories, which I fear we aren’t going to see many of with Cook still in charge. It’s surely time he went, we are limping to League One with a whimper, and the apathy from the whole club (fans included) is very worrying. We were told Kieffer Moore was fit for Saturday but wasn’t even in the squad, no explanation given. We were told the day after Cardiff have tabled a bid for him, so no doubt this had something to do with it. But he’s paid by Wigan at the moment, so get the shirt on and earn your move! By the way, I wonder if Cardiff are interested in Jamal Lowe as well, because I’m yet to see what he actually brings to the team, he’s been awful all season for me. On to Swansea this weekend, and I’m not holding any hope to be honest, hopefully they’ll prove me wrong but we’ll see. Finally, I see Leeds are changing us £39 for the game at theirs...and £44 (FORTY FOUR) on the day. Yeah good luck with selling them, I for one won’t be paying that much, and it’s a disgrace they’re allowed to charge it. If you want to pay it, fair on you, but you’ve more money than sense I say! Anyway, I’m off for a ‘Bow, and UP THE TICS!!

Martin Holden:

Last we are now right in the middle of the transfer window, but in reality, all the deals tend to happen in the last few days. It remains to be seen how busy the Latics will be in this period. It looks to me that Moore will be on his way to Cardiff City, which is understandable and while he always gives his best for the team, he just hasn’t come up with the goals, which is what a striker is there for really when all is said and done. I for one won’t be too disappointed to see him leave, but we will need a replacement – Jordan Rhodes seems to be talked about, let’s see if that happens. I am not going over all ground anymore with the manager, I would like him replaced and team selection improved. I seem to have written the same stuff for weeks now, so no need to replace my stance on that. Our results won’t improve until we change. The biggest disappointment to me and many others is the deafening silence from up above.

The Royles (who I have never been fans of since the 1999 season) are silent puppets and the owners seem happy to increase their gambling rights in Asia rather than be custodians of a football club. The fans are unhappy, the crowds are dwindling, the money seems tight and it has the feel, although not quite as disastrous, of the old Springfield Park days before Whelan came along. I hope I am wrong but the whole thing just doesn’t sit right with me at all. Maybe in two weeks time, when we have shelled out £15m on three quality players and replaced the manager I will be a bit more optimistic, but that seems as fanciful as us playing Premier League football again any time soon (not that I want to, but you get the message). If we don’t do something then it’s League One and my dreams of a 15,000 standing only stadium back in Springfield might be a step closer.

Paul Middleton:

There are odd things happening down at the DW, at present. A manager who seems to be untouchable, despite a run of results that would have seen any other manager shown the door, and a set of owners who appear to be becoming more and more distant with every day. On the field, things are nothing short of comical. No goals in us, apart from the New Year Miracle of St. Andrews, and a manager with the tactical awareness of something that has no tactical awareness whatsoever. Us conceding late goals is not news to anybody except, it seems, Paul Cook. If he can’t produce a plan to see games out, then get someone who can. But the owners seem to be determined to hang on to him at all costs. For all those now screaming, ‘But we can’t afford to pay his contract up!’, I’ve got news for you. The difference in basic TV money between the Championship and League One, without ever even being shown live, is about £5m. Even if we were to pay all that to Cook (we won’t, of course), a single match being shown live is worth three times more in the Championship than in League 1. In addition, we know from experience that attendances drop in League One, and in our last season in League One we lost nearly £8m. It seems strange that the owners seem to want to do that again.

Speaking of the owners, things just get murkier. Leaving aside the loss making potential of Latics even in good times, what has happened to the plans they had for casinos, concerts and all the rest of the things mentioned during the seemingly 100 year takeover? I’m almost sick of saying it myself, but why would anybody buy Latics? The chance of turning a profit is nil, outside the Premier League. Add to that the fact that the club has been spun off into a separate limited company, and the water just gets dirtier still. While we were a part of IEC, the company had to report all dealings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Now we are a UK limited company, they don’t. Does this mean they have something to hide? We won’t know until it’s already too late. The owners have been almost invisible since they took over, choosing instead to let Garry Cook and the Royles run things. Will that be all the way into the ground? We’ll see. Word from inside the club is that the owners have succeeded massively in one area. Unfortunately, it’s in creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty over the club’s future. We knew the Whelan years would end eventually, but Latics now have the whiff of impending financial doom about them. The accounts for last year aren’t due for release until March, but I can’t imagine they make pretty reading. So what are the intentions of the people who own the club? Us mere mortals have no idea, but the lack of communication from within is never a good sign. Could we be sold again? It’s unlikely at this stage. The biggest fear is asset stripping and selling the stadium. It’s happened before in football, and it will happen again. So, while the on field play is bad enough, off field could be disastrous.

Sean Livesey:

I’ve had some disappointment in my time watching Latics but none left me feeling quite as empty as Saturday’s defeat to Bristol City did. Another dominant Wigan Athletic performance saw Paul Cook’s side look like they would make it back to back wins, instead we managed once again to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Or at least the jaws of another draw. The atmosphere wasn’t so much toxic on Saturday but of resignation, acceptance of what was coming. It’s not even surprising anymore. Where do we go from here? Somehow we’re still in touch with those on the fringes of the relegation zone but if we’re not careful soon we’re going to be cut off and League One football will be an inevitability rather than a probability. A further blow was received this week when Charlie Mulgrew decided he saw his future better served by returning to Blackburn rather than staying at the DW. This is quite the turnaround considering he was due to become a permanent signing this month according to Blackburn and Tony Mowbary themselves. He’s been unlucky with injuries recently but has been fully fit for a while now and no matter how well Kal Naismith and Cedric Kipre have been doing someone like Mulgrew should be in our starting line-up. Certainly when you look at his performances in the early autumn.

It’s a long trip down to Swansea this weekend and I applaud anyone heading down there in our current malaise, a weekend at work beckons for me and I’d argue it was a more intriguing prospect than another gutsy defeat on the road. The Swansea game in October saw Latics as the better side before falling to a last minute winner from the Swans, I would say we could get our own back this time but I’m not that confident. Other than Kieran Dowell it doesn’t look like many will be coming through the doors of the DW this January. Are the current squad capable of getting out of this? I’d argue yes, but they need some fresh ideas. The argument against Cook says he isn’t the man to do that or influence them January could have been the time for him to bring in some fresh blood who could get on board with his ideas. But in the state we’re in who would want to come? It’s not looking good, but as we inevitably tick to the 70th minute at 0-0 on Saturday afternoon I’ll still be believing. Well until the 75th minute lapse in defensive concentration that is.

John Gary:

The bottom line is Bristol City were not fantastic but, in Paul Cook’s words, they changed tactics to five in midfield and he hadn’t a clue how to counteract it. He is tactically clueless but, most of all, he has yellow belly virus, and all the players have got it. First sign of pressure, players throw the towel in, because they are mentally spineless. Now the club owners have got it, they know there is a problem but are too scared to do something about it. So Cook and the players don’t care and nothing changes. I offer a white feather to them all.

David Perry:

Either side of Christmas there was a chink of light at the end of the tunnel. A decent point at Blackburn, a frustrating Boxing Day draw with Derby and that elusive first away win at Birmingham which was greeted with unconfined joy. The fact our last three away wins were in three different calendar years tells its own story. Five hard-earned points that could have easily been nine. I can’t bare to write about Nottingham Forest such was the nature of the defeat. Could even have been a 12-point festive period. The issue and debate of the managers position temporarily abated for a while. Then along came Bristol City. If ever one single game can sum us and our season up then it was this. Almost 70 per cent possession and absolutely nothing to show for it. Counter attacks and goals conceded like a knife through butter. Can’t unlock a defence for toffee. Most away goalies could bring a deckchair, a flask and a cigar and occasionally stand up to catch a gently floating ball. I exaggerate but you get my drift. To see Wigan Athletic in the bottom three would not raise any eyebrows in the wider football world. We can’t be that surprised ourselves. Look again at that same league table, though, and it reminds me of the old Bullseye phrase: ‘Look what you could have won!’ So many opponents that we should have beat but ended up with nothing. Architects or our own downfall.

When Paul Cook arrived at the club we were in the doldrums, and he immediately lifted the gloom with his infectious personality and positive outlook. League One champions at the first time of asking, and a season laced with happy memories of sunny days at Fleetwood and Doncaster, and that wonderful night beating Manchester City. Whatever happens, we owe this man a debt of gratitude. But the happy one has become the surly one. Post-match comments are baffling. He never issues a rallying call, but seems to suggest Wigan Athletic are lucky to be at this level in the first place. The manager and the board should now reach a negotiated settlement and move on as this situation is way past its sell by date. If the manager’s pay off is too expensive then the club really is in limbo. His heart no longer looks in it, and I suspect he would welcome a pay off and move on. He has lost the backing of even his most staunch supporters. The players are decent and try hard, but they play in a tactical straightjacket and heads go down all too easily. No one seems prepared to take risks that are sometimes needed to win games. We seem to have an aversion to crossing the ball, having shots or generally moving forward instead of sideways. At least seven different players have played in the lone striker role since promotion. Totally isolated with no service and of course very few goals.

Kieffer Moore is linked with Cardiff and some fans have said ‘good riddance’. In fairness, though, no-one passes to him. That’s when he is not injured. Why did we sign a tall centre-forward and never put crosses in? Will Grigg and Moore are different types of striker but shared the same frustration of hardly seeing the ball. We are a strikers graveyard. It is beyond a failed experiment, it is just madness. I used to think that Paul Cook would probably leave us for a bigger club due to his achievements here. That he would go with our blessing for a job well done. Sadly a more toxic departure is likely unless an amicable parting of the ways is agreed ASAP. I am not sure who would want the job. Maybe it’s a poisoned chalice and too great a challenge with the risk of relegation on a CV. What is abundantly clear is this manager cannot make it work and relegation is inevitable. The results are poor and watching this brand of football is painful. I really don’t like calling for a manager to be replaced, but he won’t change and we have no option.