Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts - with a few making their debuts - assess the worrying situation at present, ahead of a massive game against Sheffield Wednesday at the DW.



Sean Livesey:

What a sorry state we’re in, a season that promised so much has truly descended into the ridiculous. That win over Cardiff at the start of August feels a million miles away now and Wigan Athletic are truly staring into the abyss as January draws to a close. The alarm bells were there after a dispiriting defeat to Preston just two weeks into the season, Latics failed to turn up in that trip to Deepdale and all the anticipation that had greeted that match disappeared in a puff of smoke. To follow that up with four defeats out of the next four tells the tale of our season. Latics’ inability to capitalise when on top has dogged Paul Cook’s side all season long. We simply can’t score when required and without a defence strong enough to keep out opposing sides we always have a mistake in us. I wasn’t at Swansea last Saturday, but as soon as Latics went ahead we all knew what was going to happen, Swansea equalised and Latics missed further chances to get back in front. It was only a matter of time before another defeat was sealed, the 15th this season if you’re still counting. In the whole of last season we only lost 20 matches, which tells you how much poorer this season has been for us.

So here we are, coming to the end of January and indeed the end of the transfer window and Wigan Athletic look as though they’re staring into the abyss. There haven’t been any new arrivals bar Kieran Dowell on loan from Everton – finances are clearly an issue or perhaps the judgement of the manager in terms of signings. After spending close to £10m this summer Latics have gone backwards. The reported AC Milan target Antonee Robinson and former Everton team-mate Joe Williams are the only ones who’ve really been able to make an impression this season. I would also say Lewis McLeod but he hasn’t been given the game time he often deserves. My thoughts on Cook are clear, I have a lot of respect for him – he took on a difficult job back in 2017 and brought the buzz back to the club. He achieved wonders in getting us back to the Championship at the first time of asking (again) and threw in a glorious FA Cup run and that night against Manchester City for good measure. He kept us up against the odds last season and for the first part of last season looked every bit the Championship manager but I think he’s been desperately lacking this year. That doesn’t make him a bad manager, this has happened to clubs time and time again and sadly it’s now our turn. Cook doesn’t look like he’ll be going any time soon and why would he – he was rewarded with a four year contract and the club has to honour that in one form or another. It makes no sense whatsoever for Cook to hand in his notice and give that up, the club on the other hand could have dispensed with his services and gone in a different direction after the October international break. The fact we didn’t probably says more about our financial situation than anything else. We can’t afford to sack the manager, his backroom staff and introduce a whole new team.

We also seemingly can’t afford to spend any serious money to bring in new players. It’s down to Cook and his players to get us out of this – so far they’ve come up desperately short.

If that really is the case there are worrying times ahead for Wigan Athletic and finally those who thought Dave Whelan was bleeding the club dry may have a re-think. It’s been well known the amount of money that IEC are stumping up just to keep the club afloat, that isn’t a sustainable model so perhaps they envisage a different future for us of becoming a self-sufficient Leauge One club, rather than one chasing a Premier League dream? The success of our academy would help with that and maybe a team full of home grown youngsters fighting it out in the lower leagues and with a much lower cost base is our future. It would be sad if over a quarter of a century since Whelan took the club over the best we could hope for was a return from whence we came, but football is a different game from what it was when Whelan purchased the club. Despite the best efforts of numerous people over the years our crowds other than in the early years of the Premier League have rarely risen at the rates needed to support a football club operating in the Championship, let alone the Premier League. Those crowds have dipped alarmingly this season as our form has nose-dived at the same time. If you can’t even attract the diehards and the come-what-mays you’re struggling and God knows we are struggling. I hope this is all pessimistic and we can bring in the firepower needed to take us away from the relegation zone over the next few months. Whatever happens I’d love to see a bit more fight over the coming weeks and months. If we are to go down this season I’d rather it be with a bang than a whimper.

Craig Wigan:

With no game at the weekend, and nothing new to comment on from Swansea, let’s have a go at summarising our season so far. We seem to compete in almost every game, but are just missing the final ball or clinical finish to take us away from teams. We also have one of the most prolific strikers in English youth football being held back from the first team for his ‘own good’ apparently. We turn into a different team in the last 15 minutes of games, especially when winning or gaining creditable draws, suggesting we don’t feel like we deserve to be in the positions we get to prior to these implosions. Yet after every game the message is that we’re lucky to be in this league and every other team is just too good. We spent some good money in the summer, we arguably have the best squad of improving players we’ve had in years – yet we never use that squad, sticking with the same team that’s been playing well and ‘only losing narrowly’ until a disastrous performance, then sweeping changes and a change in tactics, then we stick to that team until we next lose heavily. Then repeat as previous. We have new signings, some brought in to score or create goals, who simply aren’t delivering these on a regular basis, yet they continue to keep their place ahead of those who are more capable.

What message does this send to those on the bench or in our youth teams with better numbers in these departments. Now of course football is a thousand times more complicated than those points above, but it is why we are divided as fans, who at the moment are just yearning for us to reach our potential. But no matter your opinions on any of those on the pitch or in the dugout, you can’t argue we’re close right now to being a good team and this understandable unrest is damaging us further, stopping us from reaching that potential. But with February round the corner and the points gap to safety growing larger week on week, it’s coming to crunch time, the period when we usually stop feeling sorry for ourselves and find that extra yard and extra points to get us through, as we did so many times in the Premier League. The only time when we haven’t succeeded in our efforts were with disjointed teams of free/loan signings and, proving to be, temporary short term managers, when we were relegated from the Championship twice previously. So I’d say keep your minds open, get behind the team and let’s fight for this.

Martin Holden:

There has been lots of chatter this week on social media, at both ends of the spectrum, and whilst it is never a true reflection of the fan base as a whole I think it does give a good indication of the general feeling. And it’s not good. I have called for a change in management all year and my view on that won’t change. I also make no secret of my dislike of Joe (and to a lesser extent, Darren) Royle – in an ideal world they would not be part of a club I supported, but I have little influence in that. Many fans of my generation have seen some really bad teams and some really bad times, the days before Whelan and the chasm of oblivion that we looked down until he bailed us out. Winning the FA Cup for us was the mountain top, after that, we just want to see a decent team, playing decent football, winning some, losing some and we want to see youth given a chance, to find our next hero. Paul Cook seems pretty much anti-youth in his approach – I have banged on weekly about the lack of playing time for Gelhardt and that continues, but the final nail in that came this week with the loaning out of Olly Crankshaw to Dundee. Bear in mind that Crankshaw is the U23’s top scorer and is not a kid – he is 21 years of age and playing well. Surely, he is better staying with us and being given some time on the bench with the first team rather than being farmed out to the second tier of Scottish football. I have no issues with Gary Roberts, but at his age would I prefer him on the bench rather than Crankshaw? Nope, give the youth a chance. It’s not like the current first team is setting the world on fire, is it? We are moving week by week to relegation and the manager comes out with the same old tripe and makes the same old selections and employs the same old tactics.

Alan Moore:

Anyone who’s listened to the podcast might find this hard to believe but I try to work on the principle of “if you’ve nothing to say, say nothing”. Keep your trap shut, listen to what other people have to say and only join in the conversation when you can add to it. It’s certainly never wound anyone up. It works. Amongst all the mud that’s been slung over the last couple of weeks there’s a couple of simple truths. One, football fans just want someone to tell them that everything will be alright. Two, they also want someone to blame when things go wrong. “Paul’s doing a great job in difficult circumstances. We’ve lost key players during the season and we’d have possibly liked to have one or two more players in before the start of the season. Despite our predicament, we’re working hard on and off the training pitch to get the formula right and we’re confident that things will turn around sooner rather than later. Might we have to sell players over January? We don’t have to sell anyone, but if the right deal comes along, one that helps us build towards our goals then we’d be prepared to talk.” Something like that might have done the job. Something that’s probably all true but not too specific that you could be held to account for it. Something that shows there’s a plan and that you’re trying to turn things around. What I wouldn’t do is talk about stats that no-one quite understands and computer simulations that are based on excitable fans’ views of new signings combined with stats that no-one quite understands. People probably aren’t in the right place for that at the minute, senses of humour are frayed and, well, remember the second point above? Then again, it might deflect criticism from your manager for a couple of hours. If you’re really lucky then it might be the local journo who reports your words that cops the flak. Some people really never listen to that advice about not shooting messengers.

Still, despite being nothing to get in a sweat about, last week’s Darren Royle interview has made for some crazy times on the Wigan Wide Web. Scenes that we’ve not seen the likes of since the last time we had an existential crisis because we were nailed on favourites for relegation. The saying different strokes for different folks is never any truer than when it’s applied to Latics fans. But we all want what’s best for the club and most of us would agree that, for now, that’s doing our best to stay in this division. It might seem a hard task, but it’s still possible, as long as we get better at defending, attacking and, erm… midfielding. The task starts on Tuesday. Hopefully with renewed energy after a prolonged break, with a couple of re-enforcements in the squad and with the mindset of “we’re not going to stay up unless we start to score goals”. We’ve got out of worse predicaments, usually by adopting a ‘no fear’ (or sin miedo, if you prefer) attitude. But more often than not, we’ve had to get to the edge of a precipice before we’ve stood up to be counted. I reckon, as early as we are in the season, we’re getting to that stage now as Stoke, Huddersfield and Charlton threaten to pull away. Do I really think a change of attitude is enough to reverse our fortunes? Probably not. While it’s always tempting to want a new, exciting forward or upfront, I reckon a combination of our current, more progressive, style of play and one of our actual strikers (Moore or Garner) might actually bear fruit given the chance. However, I do think a change in attitude is necessary for us to reverse our fortunes. At the moment, the pattern of holding the ball for long periods, maybe scoring and sitting back on things and just waiting for the opposition to score is too ingrained in Latics play. No-one, whether it’s Cook, the players or the fans, has anything to lose by setting out on Tuesday and giving it a big push, really taking the game to Sheffield Wednesday and not stopping until we’ve made it count.

David Perry:

The nature of our defeats are predictable and repetitive. To keep commenting on this situation has become like a stuck record. Any further discussion on tactics, selection and formation seems futile. The manager seems to be staying so I don’t expect any change in that area. As the Americans say, its time to “‘do the math’. Last season Millwall finished 21 st on 44 points to avoid the drop and Bolton occupied the same spot on 43 points in the previous season. Teams have been relegated with a higher points tally but let us assume 44 as our target . With 28 games gone we sit on 23 points. That is 21 points needed from 16 games remaining. Normally that would not require a miracle with 54 points still to play for. However, as we know this has not been a normal season, but I won't go there. Last season we had a strong home record. Apart from the goal difference, our home record was identical to Aston Villa with same number of wins, draws and of course points. The mind boggles when you think that they finished 5th and got promoted and we are possibly on the brink of League One. Back to the task in hand and where and how we get 21 points. That’s seven wins from 18 or a combination of wins and draws such as six wins and three draws.

Having won only five out of 28 so far it is looking a tall order to say the least. We have had great escapes before and some hope remains.

In the past month Southampton have gone from bottom three to the edge of the European places. In 2016 Barnsley were promoted from League One via the play-offs after being bottom of the league in December. The game is littered with examples of strong end of season finishes after an uplift in form. We have lost to Leeds from the top end and Luton at the bottom. We lose to in-form teams and we get beat by teams on bad runs. We are more than an enigma as we are now a total mystery. With this in mind I cant even give a wild guess on which games we might actually win If any. So obviously we need to literally up our game. Maybe if we approached games with the intention of winning rather than just trying to avoid defeat it may help. Does anyone think there will be a re-think and an upturn in our form fortunes? Me neither. That said, I would dearly love to be proven wrong .

Paul Hughes:

On reading that a Ukranian airliner had crashed in Iran my first thought was that it had been brought down by a Josh Windass penalty. Gallows humour and why not? After all, the last year and a half has provided a veritable cornucopia of comedy moments. Everyone will have their favourite - for me it’s our keeper’s decision to demonstrate his total confidence in his team-mates by embarking on a regime of detox and deep cleansing in the back of his net while we had possession in the Baggies` half. Of course, seeing the funny side of our situation has not been for everyone and having spent the first few years of my life living around the corner from a certain football manager from Ayrshire, his mantra of football being more important than life and death is one that certain fans have embraced in spades. We all know that social media can be a dispiriting place where a spleen can be vented for a moment’s satisfaction but have fans considered the effect on the individual of an ad hominem attack? We would all love to see Wigan doing well but aiming personal abuse at Paul Cook on Twitter is not going to turn him into Rinus Michels and booing Kal is not going to turn him into Ruud Krol.

The silence from the Chinese owners is worrying and for me this is an existential moment for the club. Nature abhors a vacuum and the void has been filled with rumours of asset stripping. Fans walking away now will certainly send a message to the owners but how it is received and how they react may be the opposite to what fans intend. In the last nine months I have lost six family and friends and seen my dad’s Parkinson’s turn him into a husk. When you are living through the metaphorical night without end and the walls are closing in you reach out for the familiar to reorient yourself. For me, going to the game has provided that glimmer of light. That’s why on Tuesday afternoon I’ll be popping in to check on dad then jumping on a bus from Golborne to town, sinking a few pints then getting behind Cook and whatever incoherent line up and tactical plan he has plumped for this week. I’ll be watching through my fingers from 75 minutes onward but I’ll be there.

Andy Carey:

At the turn of the New Year there was hope and prosperity wrapped in the shape of an away victory (where did that come from?) Just a few weeks later that glimmer of hope has gone as has Wigan Athletics’ Championship status if you read the majority of social media. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m all for criticism and opinion but surely the one thing that unites us is that we’re all Tics. We’ve been in much worse positions in our past and things change and football evolves. We are where we are, be that through poor recruitment, poor management, individual errors, lack of leadership, sheer bad luck or all of the above. Let’s remember the owners come and go, staff and players come and go. However, we the fans are stuck with it.

Let’s have some optimism and who knows that positivity may rub off on Jamal Lowe as he lofts a cross on Moore’s head to nod home. Or Josh Windass to slot home a penalty at Millwall or Forest. Remember what happens when this club unites? The believe bus? An atmosphere in the DW? Usually we succeed. Let’s give it a go and see where we end up. If we go down it’s nothing new and in true football cliché ‘we go again’. What if?

Graham Platt:

This season’s trend of losing matches in the tail end could have a simple explanation. By using substitutions in the last quarter of the game could be having an adverse effect, those defensive errors could originate further up field by a replacement player’s mistake through being ineffectively cold in the play of the game. Apart from using substitutions to replace injured players, careful thought is required so that it doesn’t disturb the team’s rhythm of play. Maybe there is no need to bring in a sports psychologist, just more analysis of the matches.

Cameron Quince:

We spent £10m ish in the summer and we were all hyped for a season that was supposed to be an improvement, to progress under the ownership under the IEC. Squad stronger, belief in management and players. Yes we lost James and Powell but that was inevitable and overall our squad is stronger so we all were fine with that. The future was looking positive. The mood was great and staff/players/fans all had a bond. All that has gone. Instead, we’ve gone backwards. Cook and staff are completely lost for ideas, same old story week in week out, conceding late on/in quick succession/not scoring. Reality is we’re going down, no two ways about it really if we carry on the way we are. We’re not progressing, we’re moving backwards.

Fan’s mood is depressing. No belief. No passion/fight shown anymore by players, with a couple of exceptions. This is certainly the lowest point in my footballing experience and I’m sure many other Wigan fan’s lives. The only positive is the academy! It’s definitely up there with the best. We need change, Paul is a fantastic manager and man but I hate to say it he’s out of his depth in this league, he needs more experience. He’s taken us where he can, he kept us up last season and in my opinion, we need a new manager that can ensure our safety this season, and then do what we’re meant to be doing as a club next season and progress.