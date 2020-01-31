Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a morale-boosting victory over Sheffield Wednesday and ask: Have Paul Cook's men finally turned a corner?



Paul Middleton:

I’ve been calling for Paul Cook to go for several months. So with that, and some level of renewed optimism around the place, have I changed my mind? Well, no, not really. Don’t get me wrong, although I’m convinced we’re as good as relegated if we don’t change the manager, I’d love nothing better than to be proved wrong. If we go on a 10-game winning streak, I’ll be more than happy. For now, at least. What I don’t want is for us to somehow scrape enough points to stay up by the skin of our teeth, simply because we’ll be in the same position next year. As much as I loved our recent seasons in League One, I’m in no rush to go back there. I’m not even suggesting we should be in the play-offs. I’m merely saying I want us to strive for mid-table mediocrity for a bit. With Cook, I don’t think that will ever happen. The problem is that, if he hasn’t gone yet, he probably isn’t going anywhere until at least the end of the season. At that point, he’ll probably spend more money on players who are either simply not good enough, or that he doesn’t really know what to do with. I know we’re buying in different shops to most in this division, but other teams have managed more on similar budgets. My opinion is Cook is a good enough manager for League One, but has now largely looked out of his depth for two years in the Championship. Like I said, I hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t think I am. Back to Tuesday, though, and the second-half performance against Sheffield Wednesday was as good as we’ve seen in ages. After a first half in which we had over 60 per cent possession, but not a single shot on goal, the signs weren’t good. I’m always happy to ‘Blame Cook’ when things go badly, so it’s only right I give him some credit for what was said or done at half-time to effect that level of transformation. Sammy Morsy actually showed us he can be the player who Barnsley thought we’d stolen back from them on his return from loan. There were good performances all over the pitch in the second half, but the corner isn’t yet turned. On Saturday we go to Leeds, who must be buzzing off the back of a 3-2 win over Millwall after being 2-0 down at half-time. Given they already look to be a level above us in terms of quality, the game will be a huge test for everyone involved. What could be better, though, than ruining their season again, just like we did last year? If that happens, I might even give Cook the benefit of the doubt. At least for a few days until Preston put another four past us.

Martin Holden:

It was certainly fantastic to get a win this week, and a win with a last-minute goal as well. It really did lift the spirits as we strode away from the stadium rather than the usual trudge. Talk about a game of two halves, the delight of seeing Joe Gelhardt starting the match, was quickly tempered with the incessant 45-yard launchers from our centre-backs towards Kieffer Moore, who lost more than he won. If the idea was to get him to flick on to Jamal Lowe or Gelhardt then it didn’t work, and provided lots of frustration both on the field and in the stands. The huge lump of a striker up front for Sheffield was proving to be a handful, without really providing a goal threat, but a panicked piece of defending from Nathan Byrne – when he just headed it aimlessly instead of bringing it down – gave the visitors a chance, the ball was swept in the space behind, and with a decent cross and header, it left us struggling. We were lucky not to concede again in that 10-minute spell, but managed to get to half-time as we were. The second half in contrast was much better, we played football, Sam Morsy drove us forward and took shots, and we looked to take the game by the scruff of the neck. A magnificent through ball put a decidedly offside-looking Moore in and he finished superbly. At that point, I thought we would push on and win it. I think, along with all his other critics, we would all applaud the subs that were made by the manager – you would have put your mortgage on Chey Dunkley coming on, but no, Joe Williams, Michael Jacobs and Joe Garner tipped the scales in our favour. More of this in the last four months would have had us mid-table, but at least there were signs of change and not just blunt obstinance from the dug-out. A largely ineffective and frustrated Lowe took his chance magnificently, and he must take great credit for that. I still don’t think he offers us enough to command a regular spot, but I am more than happy to be proven wrong. I was impressed with Kieran Dowell, but his injury looked nasty and that might make us invest as the window closes. We could do with some more quality at the back, and everyone loves a proven striker don’t they? As I walked off at the end, buzzing from the drama, a cold but happy Paul Scharner was stood in the stands and took time for a little chat. He knows his stuff – in a thick Austrian accent, he beamed: ‘great win, absolutely vital” – and with that I went home happy. Great to see an ex-player there on one of the coldest, most miserable nights of the year. What a club. On to Leeds at the weekend, and who knows what can happen there? We must wait and see. More of the same!

Sean Livesey:

They say you often have to hit rock bottom before you can begin to see a change, and a change is definitely what we saw against Sheffield Wednesday. The first-half was a typical Latics performance this season – dominating possession, restricting chances for the opposition, before giving away a soft goal and failing to get on the scoresheet ourselves. The only difference was we conceded first instead of going ahead first...hey, it was worth a try, we’ve tried everything else in this wretched season so far. Half-time and that familiar feeling came but, despite the desperate situation, there was no mass walkout, no anger towards those in the dug-out (that would come later). Whether this was the feeling that Latics were still in this match, or apathy and resignation to our plight, I’m not sure. Latics had that renewed sense of vigour in the second half, but we’ve had that so many times this season, just to fall to a sucker punch from the opposition or fail to score ourselves. After Moore scored the equaliser, it was time to push on and see if we could finally banish those demons. There was anger towards the bench as Paul Cook took Joe Gelhardt off and, to the dismay of many, keep the ineffective Jamal Lowe on. The boos rained down, which couldn’t have helped Michael Jacobs, who was waiting to take over. Gelhardt is going to be a great talent, his record in youth football and in the glimpses we’ve seen in a Wigan shirt shows that. But the fact remains he hadn’t managed to get into the game for the most part. Jacobs offered that bit extra in the attacking third as Latics went for that desperately-needed second goal. Jacobs offered a lot more than in recent weeks, and one will hope he has managed to put those injuries firmly behind him. A fit and firing Jacobs is nothing but a benefit to the side in the final few months of the season. Jacobs was involved in a gilt-edged chance as the clock ticked down to 90 minutes, as the Wednesday keeper made a glorious save. Seconds later, Moore missed the chance to put Latics in the lead with a header that was inches wide of the post. That familiar feeling descended on the DW, but the sparse yet enthusiastic Latics fans roared the team on. After little more than a minute on the pitch, Joe Garner flicked the ball on to the head of Lowe, who casually flicked the ball towards goal and over the Wednesday goalkeeper. It’s been a long time since I’ve celebrated a goal like I did then, and that same sort of relief was evident among the players, with everyone running over to celebrate with the scorer.

It’s a funny old game, football. Cook could have made the easy choice when he made his changes, and kept Gelhardt on instead of Lowe. As it is, he’ll feel a certain level of vindication in his decision, as his substitutes – a constant source of anger and bewilderment across the fanbase – worked a treat. The goals for Lowe and Moore should do them a world of good. Moore once again put in a fantastic shift, and with more luck could have had another. Lowe has probably struggled more than most to adjust to the Championship, but that goal – and the reaction from the squad – shows the faith the club have in him. If he and Moore can start converting on a more regular basis, we may well see what we were promised at the start of the season. Back on planet Earth, we can’t get ahead of ourselves, we’re still deep in the relegation mire. But it was a start, it was something to cling on to, it was a display that showed this squad of players – and indeed the manager – does care. All we need this season is to get enough points to get us to fourth from bottom. Nothing more, certainly nothing less. If we somehow manage to achieve the impossible, we can look back on this win as a turning point – as Cook himself said in his post-match interviews. Let’s hope he’s right. The transfer deadline is 11pm tonight, and it should make for a nervous last day of the window. If there is to be any movement, let’s hope it’s in through the door rather than out. This time last year, a similarly relegation-threatened Latics surprised everyone by selling Will Grigg to Sunderland for £4million, while this week Grigg didn’t even make the Sunderland bench for their win over Tranmere and has turned down a move to Salford City. What a terrible waste of a career for one of the most natural strikers we’ve ever had. What chances of him returning to the DW Stadium before the weekend?

Cameron Quince

Spirit. Fight. Passion. Energy. A truly great display against Sheffield Wednesday. We showed that attacking for us is the best form of defence when defending a lead. So many times we have tried to sit out a lead by defending, and that’s why we have lost so many points, as honestly we don’t have the experienced defenders to do that. However, by pressing and moving forward, we show our team is capable of seeing out a lead. I hope this can be a turning point in our season, for the club and our relegation fight. I’m so happy for Jamal Lowe as well, you can see he’s a confidence player and, like he said in his post-match interview, he wants to prove a point. Kieffer Moore seems to be growing into the team, which is great, as he’s shown for Wales what he’s capable of. I think the fans’ confidence will start to grow now as we’re much better than our position states. There’s still a long way to go, and I have confidence that, if we put a run together, we can stay up.

Craig Wigan:

The feel-good factor is back for a few days and hope springs eternal in pie country. But this time it really does feel different. It all started an hour before kickoff when Joffy was given his first start, and he did all but score. He had that extra spark up top we’ve been missing, and he’ll only get better. That alongside playing to Kieffer Moore’s strengths in the right areas meant we looked a lot better going forward. Jamal Lowe still looked ineffective for 89 minutes, but then a great finish for his goal and he looked a different player in injury time. Maybe that’s the player Paul Cook saw at Portsmouth, and we need to get behind him to give him that confidence and see more of it. Nothing like a last-minute winner to do that, so let’s hope this is his turning point. Sammy Morsy was just immense too, wasn’t he? He had an even bigger bite in the tackle than normal and was looking forward with his passing more too. A captain’s performance from someone I was calling for a turn at rotation with Joe Williams and Lewis Macleod impressing in his shadow. With Josh Windass to come back, Williams and Joe Garner on the bench and looking good when they did come on, maybe this good feeling has legs – providing we do the good things we did on Tuesday again, but don’t just rely on it and become predictable. Continuing to play Joffy will have a big part in keeping that good feeling among the fans for sure. A visit to Elland Road is not going to be easy, even though we made it look like that last season. But Leeds are starting to fall apart again, minus a second half versus Millwall, so we definitely have a chance. I hear many will be walking across the Pennines again...but only because the ticket prices are so high, they can’t afford the petrol or train fare on top! So I hope it’s worth the trip. By Friday night, I do hope we’ve brought in some new players as well. I think another winger/central attacking midfielder is required (maybe two, depending on Kieran Dowell’s injury) and another centre back. There’s talk of a poacher-type striker like Jordan Rhodes or Nakhi Wells but, as we rarely play with two up top and have Joffy, Garner and Moore, I feel like delivering them more and better opportunities with new faces behind them may heed more reward. So let’s keep going and keep doing the simple things that instill confidence in the players and fans. Let’s also not overreact if we do lose away at the top of the league on Saturday. The rest of February has very winnable games outside of our visits to the top two, and Tuesday showed the difference a positive atmosphere can make.