Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man

Caddy from the 5:

“The blues are going up,the blues are going up” – two wins in four days and I’m checking out the play-off dates,what a club we are!!!

Starting with Sheffield Wednesday, I thought it was an awful first half performance and being one down I thought we’d get nothing from the game but the lads were outstanding in the second half and the win right at the end was a massive boost for EVERYONE at the club.

I still think Jamal Lowe isn’t showing what we were promised he can do but, with Kieffer Moore not going to Cardiff, his head could’ve been turned but he was outstanding yet again, taking his goal well.

The transfer window came and went and with the Antonee Robinson saga playing out like an episode of Dream Team (one for the kids there) the Tics coffers weren’t boosted by the reportedly £10 million,personally I blame AC Milan, they left it too late, he needed more tests that would’ve meant he went over the deadline so they backed out. Get him out earlier next time lads, eh?

Fair play to Robinson for turning up at Leeds on Saturday and sitting with the fans. I’ve no doubt he’ll get a move in the summer and it’ll all end well for both parties and good luck to him, unlike Josh Windass, who I hope never puts the shirt on for us again.

He didn’t want to be here from the start, as he’s stated since he left. Don’t worry Josh, the feeling’s mutual...

On to Leeds, what a performance, yes we rode our luck and Patrick Bamford was shooting with wellies on but our defensive rearguard was outstanding, brilliantly led by Cedric Kipre, his best game for us ever I think.

He was unbeatable...Moore ran him close though, another brilliant performance holding the ball up and taking pressure off the lads at the back, yet again the two million Leeds fans in the ground left shaking their head, ‘It’s Wigan, again’.

And so on to PNE this weekend and it’s fair to say they’ve had the upper hand in the last few meetings but can our new found form and confidence finally pull us out the drop zone. Course it can, altogether now...

‘Paul Cook’s blue and white army...’

Andrew Carey:

Oh what a difference a win (or two) makes. First of all credit where it’s due to Mr Cook. I’m not one for vocalising my displeasure in the stadium as I’ve never seen the benefit of it however it’s just not been enjoyable and changes needed to be made. However just a few games later and I hope this run can

continue. Cook has given us some brilliant memories since he joined the club and I hope the last few months doesn’t sour his time in charge whenever that may end.

At Leeds it was always going to be a backs to the wall type of game but the way we set up, and yes rode our luck at times, we “did a job”. To see what it meant to the players was brilliant. The captain led by example and those around him gave their all. I could write positive reviews on them all however special mention to Kieffer Moore. When he signed he seemed an ideal fit to lead the line with some creative and quick players around him. We seemed to panic during our poor run and lump it to him expecting something to happen. He’s much more effective linking up with those around him and getting on the end of things coming into him. He got his goal against Wednesday and at Leeds caused them problems.

With some confidence coming through the squad and hopefully positivity in the stands with a few “Moore” goals I hope he does well and takes that to the Euros.

Finally transfers. Antonee Robinson. I think everyone was disappointed for him. He’s served us well in his relatively short time and would’ve provided a very decent injection of cash to the club.

To come back, sit in the away end with a smile on his face and support the team says a lot about him.

As for the outgoings, we let go a player who could and maybe should be one of our top scorers however I’m

delighted. I don’t think he ever wanted to be here and the impression I get is he just doesn’t care about the club. I’d say he is the definition of a bad apple so let’s hope the team now continue to blossom.

Up next we go into a derby game with renewed confidence and very much in the battle to survive.

Here’s to another three points.

David Perry:

Dry January is over (not that I joined in) and most people’s new year’s resolutions have now been binned. So how was January for Latics? Started with a bang with a win at Birmingham and last Saturday that fantastic smash and grab win at Leeds.

Okay, Leeds was February 1 but all in all, it wasn’t a bad month.

Yes there is still a lot of negativity around the place but nine points out of a possible 15 since the turn of the year is not to be sniffed at.

I have always tried to keep any criticism of the manager and team as constructive as possible but credit where it is due.

Cook gave a decent post match interview. He made a very good point on how our fortunes turned from being a goal down at half-time and then having the character to come back and beat the Owls and then win at Leeds. I doubt if we could have recovered if we had those lost the last two games.

We now have something to build on, a fighting chance and if we maintain our form so far in 2020 we will stay up. Understandable discontent rumbles on with the club but I think it’s time to put our differences and grievances to one side for the common good. For me the non stop debate about the manager’s position is now redundant. Or at least should be put on the back burner until the end of the season.

It’s not a case of people changing their mind or opinions but I think any upheaval of any kind will only make things even worse .

We have not covered ourselves in glory this season but some of the results don’t reflect the performances and vice versa.

Losing games after 65 per cent possession and then winning a game with 27 per cent shows how cruel or how kind the game can be.

The “unforgiving league” phrase has been mocked and maligned as much for its repetitive use as anything else. There are three or four outstanding teams in this league and the rest are much of a muchness. That does not mean any games are easy against tough and uncompromising opponents .

For the most part this season we have gone to toe to toe with clubs much bigger than us and most of the games have been a genuine contest. Our failings have been well documented so I wont dwell on them.

We may have rode our luck against Leeds but it was still a great fighting performance with some much overdue good fortune.

We will probably drop more points than we gain between now and our final game at home to Fulham in May but we can still haul enough points to survive.

So next time we lose lets all resist the temptation to call for sackings, to scapegoat players and to argue amongst ourselves. Strong opinions are understandable, indeed very healthy, but when your backs are against the wall there is only one way forward. Forward together.

Sean Livesey:

Lightning doesn’t strike twice or so the saying goes, whoever wrote that clearly hasn’t visited Elland Road with Wigan Athletic. I travelled over the Pennines to Leeds on Saturday more in trepidation than expectation.

The buzz from that last minute Jamal Lowe winner against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday was in mind as I left Manchester Victoria, not to mention the heroic performance of the ten men of Elland Road last April. The same couldn’t happen again could it?

No of course it couldn’t, we had only won one away game all season against Birmingham on New Year’s Day and despite the boost of that win over Sheffield Wednesday we looked dead and buried the previous week. Football has a funny habit of slapping you in the face though, for good and bad.

Paul Cook spring a number of surprises with his starting line-up, a back five or if you’re Roberto Martinez a back three with wing backs. In came Chey Dunkley for his first start since mid-December and Tom Pearce who came in for Antonee Robinson who’s dream move to AC Milan had collapsed just hours earlier.

Jamal Lowe dropped to the bench despite his winning goal on Tuesday with Gavin Massey the double goal hero from last season preferred to the former Portsmouth man on the right.

As the game went on like last season Latics grew in confidence, Leeds are a fantastic side and have the sort of fire power to really make sides worry about facing them.

Indeed they could have been two goals to the good ahead of half-time, as it was they didn’t get that goal and a very satisfied Wigan Athletic could go in all square at the break.

If Latics could keep it tight I thought – there was a real chance of a point here, which although nowhere near enough would at least have been something to build on in our current position.

Instead the lads had other thoughts, a corner fell to Joe Williams mid-way through the second half and thanks to a deflection found its way in to the back of the net.

The 500 or so hardy souls in the away end screamed for delight as Latics were once again ahead at Elland Road.

But with over half an hour left to play surely there would be that usual heartbreak that has followed us around all season?

Concede an equaliser with ten minutes to go, concede the winner to Leeds on the stroke of full time?

Well no – actually.

Latics held firm, led by the excellent Sammy Morsy in midfield to the fantastic back three of Cedric Kipre, Chey Dunkley and Kal Naismith. Every player on that pitch on Saturday deserve all the plaudits they’ve received this week.It wasn’t the best footballing display you’ll ever see, but they achieved the unbelievable and earned themselves all three points. It could well have been more with Kieffer Moore and former Leeds defender Tom Pearce in one on ones where on another day they could have doubled the advantage.

As the clock ticked down to the end of injury time there was time for one last bit of heroics as Cedric Kipre cleared off the line and ensure that all three points would be heading back to Lancashire.

The big man has come in for some criticism this season but his performances from the turn of the year have been excellent. He really has made that central defensive position his own and with Naismith alongside him has flourished.

Dunkley slotted right in alongside both on Saturday and made the defensive line look as sold as it has for a long time.

So we’re not out of it yet, not by any stretch and no this doesn’t mask all the bad we’ve put up with this season but the last week has given us a real shot in the arm.

The opportunity to drag ourselves out of the mess we find ourselves in, and how good does that feel?

With Preston up next and a bumper crowd at the Dave Whelan Stadium we really have the chance to turn our season around.

We need to grasp that opportunity with both hands.

Paul Cook has become a figure of ridicule this season, fairly or unfairly he and he alone has been blamed by the fan base for the situation we find ourselves in.

I and others on occasion have reached the conclusion it’s time for Cook to move on but over the last week he has got his tactics and selections absolutely spot on.

As important as it is to recognise he hasn’t got it right it’s important to recognise when he has. The feel good factor continued on Wednesday night as the under eighteen side made history and reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

The reward for Peter Murphy’s young side is an away tie with Manchester United in the next round.

It shows the amazing progress made by the academy and youth sides over the last decade or so, with the new Stadium Way academy base this can only improve our chances of regularly producing our own players.

If they’re half as good as this crop of youngsters, we’re in for some good times.