Paul Middleton:

The more things change, the more they stay the same. If you believe the French flower mitherer Jean-Baptiste Karr. But, at least where Latics are concerned, he may have a point. It’s now two weeks since the senior players in the squad were supposed to have been paid, and there’s no sign of any money nor any meaningful statement regarding the state of the club and its owners. Talal, or at least someone on his Twitter account, put out a very non-statement on Tuesday, claiming things were changing and all would be revealed. Call me old fashioned, but I think people would rather be paid their wages than have to watch the worst made-for-telly mystery ever devised play out instead. I’m also not one for conspiracy theories, but I do have a theory of sorts that may not be a million miles from the truth. It’s not difficult to see that Talal left Epic, the club’s parent company, in November. That has been followed by Oliver Gottmann leaving Epic earlier this month, and then appearing to return in recent days. Mal Brannigan and Tom Markham were never employed directly by Epic, so their situation is somewhat less clear. However, both Talal and Gottmann are still employed by the club, so it looks like they haven’t walked away altogether. So where does that leave Latics, the owners, the staff and everyone else? My guess - and it is a guess - is that there may be a management buy-out in the offing. This looks to involve Talal at the very least, Gottmann maybe, and possibly Brannigan and Markham. In other words, everyone except Al Jasmi/Epic. As Al Jasmi is the sole owner/funding source for the club, it’s a big step. Maybe even too big. Talal has no easily verifiable personal fortune, so the other option then appears to be securing funding from elsewhere. But you have to ask who, in their right mind, would put money into Wigan Athletic at the present time? A club that is a perennial loss-maker, and that is almost nailed on for relegation to League One, does not scream ‘come and get me’. The share issue last month looks like an exercise in hand-washing by Al Jasmi, and delays in the buyout/takeover likely means funding is as yet unavailable to settle outstanding wages. If I’m right, no doubt Al Jasmi is taking the stance that he’s paid enough, and Talal and co can’t gain access to the new funding. I know that, even if the above is anywhere close to the truth, it answers nothing, and actually raises more questions still. The ongoing funding of any football club is a considerable responsibility, especially one like Latics. The days of a Dave Whelan rocking up to keep the ship from sinking are long gone, and most of the money in football now comes from other, often unclear sources. So, two weeks into the latest depressing saga, we have nothing to show where the club is heading, and under whose stewardship. Unless, that is, you count lots of words saying absolutely nothing. Frankly, the whole ‘trust us’ line is getting very old, and someone needs to find some new material for the act. Even if it’s not the kind of news everyone is hoping for, at least we’ll know. And that’s better than what we have now.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Scott Martindale:

First attempt at a column as an observer from afar, usually only as far as Northamptonshire but these days, just south of Buenos Aires, Argentina! At times, I've thought to myself that we have quite a negative fanbase, but being part of another, equally as passionate fanbase of a club who isn't in a too dissimilar position as Wigan Athletic, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata, as shown me that it's all too common, no matter the current situation. Gimnasia for example, beat its fierce rivals, Estudiantes (current team of Mauro Boselli, in fact) for the first time in 13 years, mixed in there was a 7-0 loss at home which as you'd expect, the fans of Estudiantes refuse to let us live down. The win had scenes on the streets of La Plata not too dissimilar to the World Cup-winning scenes, albeit on a smaller scale. And yet, the next day, negativity, asking to change the goalkeeper who is in fine form, complaints about the manager who is very similar to Shaun Maloney in that he played for the club, is a fan favorite and now has the job of righting the ship. I think it's easy for us to be negative, no more so than right now with great uncertainty. But also, I tip my hat to those who try to remain positive. Sure, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting further away, but the good times will come again. I don't think we are heading to a situation like we were a couple years back. But rightly, people are concerned, especially when it's people's livelihoods we are talking about. Gimnasia nearly won the league last season for the first time in forever but, due to them not being able to pay players on multiple occasions, the best players left, the manager left and we are left with the kids. The same may happen for Latics, only time will tell but, much like the kids of Gimnasia, they will do great things for us, and given the opportunity, send Wigan back in the right direction. Though honestly, who doesn't want just one year of being a mid-table, bang average team in League One! PS: With the Argentinian economy getting worse every day, let's see if we can pick up a quality player from here on the cheap ;) Check out Benjamin Dominguez if you have the time…

Will Heyes:

Just when you thought Wigan Athletics wretched season could not get any worse, the club have been deducted three points by the EFL for late payment (again!) of players' wages. Like so many others, I am asking what is going on behind the scenes? When Phoenix 21 took over the club, in its darkest hour, they were seen as the saviours of the club. They put in much-needed capital, gave the fans real hope and a sense of belief that they were over the worst, and that brighter days lay ahead. Promotion followed and everything looked rosy, with the expectant hope that more success would follow. Chairman Talal Al Hammad basked in the success of winning League One and was committed to building on it. During the summer break, Latics were hardly busy in the transfer market, for what was always going to be a more difficult challenge in the Championship. There was a distinct lack of activity, as well as the necessary investment from Phoenix 21. They were content to sit upon their laurels (and money) as they left the club to make do with the rump of Leam Richardson's squad. This policy worked at the beginning but, once the poor run of results set in, and Latics began to struggle, it was obvious the players were not good enough at Championship level. And without the depth of strength in quality and no plan B, Latics went into freefall, as the board were found out due to their lack of investment. Which makes me ask the question: Just what exactly are the long-term plans and intentions for Wigan Athletic under Phoenix 21? Talal's statements have the ring of a hollow resonance, akin to the boy who cried wolf, that sound like an election campaign, as he gives out yet more assurances about his assurances! The glory days of benevolence during Dave Whelan's tenure at the club are a distant memory. Without him, Latics would probably still be playing on a quagmire of pitch at Springfield Park, in the lower divisions, in front of about 1,500 fans. For Latics to sustain themselves, let alone think about further progress, they will need another Whelan-type figure to pump the money into the club. Any takers? I don't see Latics involved in a bidding war, like the one that is going on at Old Trafford. Maybe Latics were punching above their weight during the Whelan years? Maybe, at best, Latics really are at best a League One outfit? A club that would struggle to half-fill a 25,000 capacity stadium? The one thing that is sure right now is that relegation is a frightening reality. It was always going to be difficult to escape relegation but now, with the handicap of three points fewer, relegation is more or less assured. We will have to once again suffer the outrageous fortune of slings and arrows. Uncertain days lie ahead for the long-suffering Latics fans.

Tony Moon:

We’ve only got one owner, and soon we might have none. You’d think therefore that folk might think before going off on one. The owner’s made a few mistakes, of that there is no doubt. But telling him to **** right off, what the hell is that about? See, none of us are happy, about not paying folk. But abuse and defamation? Well, it’s gone beyond a joke. Cos what d’ ya think’ll happen? D’ ya think that it might help? If all you do is shout and scream and rant and yell and yelp? He knows he’s got a bridge to build, in fact, a damn great big un, if he wants get some trust back from the fans of Little Wigan. So Talal’s just bought a drink, in the Tics last chance saloon. Will it work? We’ll have to see, and we’ll find out pretty soon. Cos things’ll either get sorted, and it’s a marathon, not a sprint. But the boss has either got the money, or else we’ll see he’s skint.

Sean Livesey: