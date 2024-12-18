Our panel of Latics experts are still basking in the glow of a demolition derby at Bolton, as they start to look ahead to the always pivotal festive period...and a massive chance to move up the League One table!

Alan Rogers:

Let's start this week with pies. Have I finally lost the plot? One of the best performances - if not the best performance - of the season and I want to discuss pastry? Please bear with me. Pies are an important part of life in this part of the world...World Pie-Eating Championship, etc. But it's a different kind of pie I want to talk about. Everyone knows that to eat Humble Pie means to admit you were wrong about something. When the official club account revealed the team news on Twitter an hour before the kick off last Saturday, I counted about 40 replies in a short time that were at best misguided, and at worst offensive. I checked later that night to see if anybody had gone back on to eat Humble Pie...zilch. Sad, but predictable.

Now, I send my ramblings into Mr Kendrick most weeks, not because I don't have anything else to do (well....) but for a few other reasons. First of all, I genuinely like writing. I might not be very good, but I do sort of get some satisfaction from it. But the main reason I moider Mr K most weeks is that I have a sort of perverse sense of fair play. I don't like it when people throw out wild comments and opinions about all things Latics with scant evidence to back them up. Some weeks it's hard to write anything because it's been painful to comment on what's happening. But generally I, and others, stick at it because we are probably gluttons for punishment. However, occasionally there is a day that makes it all so deliciously rewarding...and Saturday was one of those days.

Steven Sessegnon joins Silko Thomas to celebrate another famous victory in Horwich at the weekend

You have to feel genuinely delighted for the players, management and owners who have had a rough time recently. Of course, some adverse criticism in the last few weeks was justified - even senior players admitted that - but equally, some of the rubbish spouted recently by various individuals was generally unwarranted and unjustified. Contrary to popular belief, the average Latics fan isn't deluded. We can see that changes still need to be made, and this is all part of the rebuilding process. But the average fan is generally fair-minded, if a little impatient at times. It's the noisy minority we consistently have to worry about. Saturday was a great day for genuine Latics supporters so, for a few days, let's not worry about the past few years - or even the next few months - but simply smugly sit back and smile serenely. Season’s greetings to all...even the Scrooges!

Matt Auffrey:

The only Latics fans who may have left the Toughsheet the least bit disappointed last Saturday were the handful who put a fiver on the visitors winning 4-0 with very giving odds. You could make a good argument that 4-0 would’ve been a deserved scoreline considering the degree to which Latics dominated in the first half, nearly scoring three to four different times. When the final whistle blew, the feeling of pure elation permeated the stadium as 3,000-plus travelling fans were granted their greatest reward of the season thus far...a convincing 2-0 victory on derby day. Regardless of what your feelings were about the gaffer, the players, and the club prior to last weekend’s kick-off, our entire fanbase deserved to feel nothing but joy at full time. The victory didn’t come ‘against all odds’, but we certainly had our fair share of factors working against us. Our poor overall form coupled with Bolton’s stellar home form created a sentiment that we were due for a shellacking after nearly 10 years of incredible fortune against our local rivals. Yet, Shaun Maloney and the lads proved, once again, that when you have every reason to doubt their abilities, they will rise to the occasion and produce a masterclass.

From the rock solid showing by our defence, to the man-of-the-match performance by Baba Adeeko in midfield, to Thelo Aasgaard’s incredible efforts in the lead-up to both goals, the spine of the team was as strong as could be. Maloney set up the team to play direct and with purpose when in possession. There was never a question from the first kick as to how well the game plan was drilled into our lads. We’ve been given a full week to celebrate the three points and have conveniently been ‘gifted’ a home date with bottom-of-the-table Shrewsbury in our final match before Christmas.

The struggles Latics have had up to this point in the season pale in comparison to those of this weekend’s opponent who have lost nine of their past 10 matches across all competitions. They are already 10 points adrift of safety in the league table, and have allowed a league-worst 39 goals on the season (compared to the 16 Latics have conceded). They have proven they are not a side to be taken lightly after they defeated Birmingham several weeks ago, but they have since lost their next three fixtures by a combined score of 10-3. If we attack the game with gusto, there should be little doubt that we can take control and create the same volume of quality chances that we did last Saturday.

With a brutal stretch of fixtures starting on Boxing Day (Rotherham away, Wrexham away, Huddersfield at home, and Birmingham at home), the Shrewsbury match serves as a prime opportunity for our young squad to develop more confidence and build momentum for the run ahead. This team still has much to prove. One complacent, underwhelming performance could undo all of the progress we generated last weekend. The lads demonstrated how good they can be with a bit of fan support and a lot of belief in themselves. Let’s bring nothing but good energy to the Brick on Saturday and see where it takes us.

Lowey:

Benjamin Franklin once said: ‘In this world, nothing can be said to be certain...except death and taxes.’ Outside of death and taxes, what else is certain in this life? Easy it’s Wigan beating Bolton...followed by an Ian Evatt meltdown. I’ve changed my mind since last week – we don’t need a major squad revamp in January. There’s just one addition required - a hypnotist, to convince the players they’re playing Bolton every week! Merry Christmas to all, and hopefully a more harmonious new year...where a defeat doesn’t mean a social media meltdown, and likewise a win doesn’t see the happy clappers calling out the trolls. The truth, as ways, lies somewhere in the middle. All Tics together!!

Tony Moon:

Well, Christmas definitely came early this year. I’d only just posted The Letter (so-so 60s song from local band The Long and the Short) to Santa, and lo and behold, he delivered. An absolute cracker of a three points courtesy of them men from Horwich. Magical. It was a strange watch. It looked for all the world as if our lads were playing without a care in the world (Sin Miedo), while their players looked like they’d been read the riot act and as a result were shot (typo?) scared of their own shadows. Nevertheless, you can only put away what’s in front of you...and we duly did so.

Onto this weekend, and though the taming of the Shrews might not have us doing the Footsee down King Street in fancy dress (if I were to ever do the footsee...or go down King Street in fancy dress), it might at least put a little more belief in the minds of the naysayers among us. Would it though? Let’s face it, some (many?) would have already given the manager the push well before last Saturday...they’re just like a Seagull (great old Rainbow Cottage choon there … did you know they also did the theme to kids TV’s Kloppa Castle?) hovering, waiting to deposit their haul...bankers! Any road, looking forward to Boxing Day and a very winnable game over in South Yorkshire … though a White Christmas might see us Ski-ing in the Snow (with Wigan’s Ovation). Have a good un everyone!

Sean Livesey:

They often say it's darkest before the dawn, and the build-up to last weekend’s match was particularly dark. No doubt Latics had laboured in the previous three matches but, Leyton Orient apart there wasn't a match we were outclassed. Two matches where we should have done a lot better? Certainly. Outclassed? Not at all. But that's been the story of the season. We've been the better side in numerous matches, but have continually failed to capitalise on that dominance in matches. So it was with that in mind – along with the boos from Orient ringing in the ears of the manager and players - we headed up the short distance to Horwich for the 'not really a derby' derby...according to them, anyway.

I know they don't care about us, as they continuously tell us, but I care about the derby...and it was a horrible feeling heading over there. Especially with how out of form we've been in recent weeks. But as with other matches this season, where everyone thought it was a given we would lose - myself included – this fantastic young Latics side showed exactly what they're about. The first half was as dominant a performance as we've seen since Northampton. It wouldn't have been churlish to suggest Shaun Maloney's side could have gone in at least three or four goals to the good at half-time. The goal that did get us ahead was a fantastic bit of skill from Thelo Aasgaard, which was finished off brilliantly by the ever improving Dale Taylor. As for the expected Bolton onslaught in the second half...it never came.

Latics showed some great game management and put the game beyond doubt with Thelo's fantastic control and shot. And the celebrations after the full-time whistle showed so much about this young manager and his young side. The emotion from all of them shows how much they care about our club. There were so many stand-out performances on Saturday...from Will Aimson getting one over his former club, to Baba Adeeko turning in his best performance since last season, Thelo is also beginning to look the class above player we know he can be, and Jonny Smith is getting back to the levels of last season.

There was so much to be positive about heading away from Horwich. Not least keeping that record going over Bolton, and primarily Ian Evatt. A manager with an ego like no other, who tried to bat off questions about his future by telling Bolton fans he was their most successful manager of all time, and that it was baffling he should be criticised due to his 50 per cent win percentage. The self proclaimed best team in League One – (c) I Evatt 2021 - are still there in 2024. Let's see what April Fools Day 2025 brings. I hope the great Evatto is still there, he's fantastic value.

Yes there have been poor performances this season from Latics. Yes we aren't where we would like to be. But that unfortunately happens when you have a side as young as ours. There are always going to be inconsistencies, and the hope is that the further we go in to this season, those inconsistencies become less. Because when it does come together, it comes together in a great way. We've a chance now with the visit of Shrewsbury of putting some daylight between us and the relegation zone, and begin to look upwards as opposed to down. With an unforgiving festive schedule coming up, we really have to take it. If you can get to the Brick on Saturday, buy a ticket and come and support this manager and these boys. They deserve it.