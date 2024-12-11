It's been a tough few days for Latics ahead of this weekend's derby trip to Bolton

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a difficult week – which has seen their side lose two in the league and also bow out of the Ventu Trophy – ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Bolton Wanderers.

Alan Rogers:

The omens didn't look good on Saturday morning. I opened the curtains to find next door's trampoline in the middle of the street and two wheelie bins racing towards a line of cars. The scouse derby was off, but obviously the Wigan game was still on. Course it was. All joking aside, the weather made an already unpalatable game into a bit of a lottery. But it's easy to blame the Baltic conditions. The reality is, the performance was abysmal. Actually, for about 30 minutes, Dion Rankine looked as if he was keeping us in the game. But once he was cynically hacked down, that was it. Even our usually solid defence looked very uneasy, leading to a very messy and embarrassing second goal. And the longer the game went on, obviously the fans became more restless. But some of the reactions were strange to say the least.

In the past I have been accused of being something of a 'Happy Clapper' but, in reality, I fully believe in constructive criticism. Having said that, a popular saying is to 'Shout into the wind'...in effect, complaining or trying to communicate, fruitlessly. If you are shouting into the wind, no-one can hear you. You waste energy to no effect. Quite a few people decided the conditions were perfect for this type of activity on Saturday. One gentleman in particular decided to start roaring 'This is boring!', repeating this statement quite a few times. Nobody could argue with this insightful summary of the game, but I'm not exactly sure how this would help Shaun Maloney and the team. This was followed by 'Do something about this, Shaun' and various other pearls of wisdom from different people.

Now I'm not being condescending...the ownership, management and players need telling when things are bad, and they were certainly bad on Saturday. And some of the childish remarks thrown towards the dug-out on Saturday weren't particularly nasty, they were mainly signs of deep frustration. But they still weren't really helpful, and then people wondered why the manager didn't go across to the fans at the end of the game as he usually does! For one thing, he was probably as fed up as the rest of us, but also there weren't many fans left at the end anyway! But then the real fun started when people thawed out and began to scream on social media.

And then we moved onto Tuesday, where things really hit a new low. As expected, the manager made numerous changes but, at the moment, nothing seems to work. It was a more spirited effort from the Latics but sadly, once again, lacking quality. You simply cannot afford to miss clear-cut chances, but a lack of confidence, experience and talent is killing us. And so another door closes and the reality is that nothing has changed over recent weeks. Shaun is playing the hand he was dealt at the start of the season and, until he gets some new cards at the beginning of January, nothing will change. It can't change because the current squad simply isn't good enough. I'm definitely of the opinion he deserves a chance to take advantage of the January window, and I'm still convinced the Danson leadership team are in it for the long haul. That sentence may come back to haunt me, but listening to some of the hysterical rants on social media doesn't seem to promote a rational alternative.

Caddy from the 5:

'Actions speak louder than words'...the words of chairman Talal what seems an age ago. It brought us all as Tics fans together...well, until he ran out of cash and disappeared back to Bahrain, leaving us yet again on the brink of disappearing into oblivion! The point stands, though, and 18 months into the Danson era, where exactly are we as a club? Of course he threw millions at us initially just to keep us afloat, and we knew the days of buying the leagues were over, and that's fine. But - and here it is - at what cost? As ‘Mudhutter’ said on Twitter this week, it's easy for us all to tell someone how to spend their money. It's not ours, and running a loss making football club costs money - plenty of it.

Now we were told from day one that things were going to change and we had to be more sustainable. I've no problem with that, but football is like no other business on earth. There's only a handful of clubs that turn a profit, so we're going to lose money - that's a simple truth. Listening to Lucas Danson on the telly before the Orient game for me was pure dross. How the man can tell us about being data driven regarding transfers is laughable, because whoever sanctioned the recruitment last summer wants launching into the bin. To be blunt, it was a car crash and none - bar Luke Chambers - are up to scratch. You can disagree all you want, in my opinion they're not, and I'll stand by that. And that's not their fault...because loans very rarely come off. We are so lightweight after the back four it's comical. I'm not here to pick out individuals, but we are heading to League Two with them and that's a fact.

Off the field, we are told by Danson Jnr that we're in good shape...but we aren't! It's possibly the worst matchday experience in all four divisions...the food - when there's actually some available - is dire, the ale even worse, the TV's don't work, and the half-time stuff is laughable. The catering is on Talal and his gang for selling the rights to Sodexo. But it's still poor all round. And look at the crowds, Lucas. They are falling off a cliff. Even season ticket holders can't be bothered to turn up to watch the drivel being served up on the pitch, so we've no chance of attracting the fans back that have abandoned us…

And if you fall into that category, and you're reading this, that's what you've done! Dress it up all you want. Anyone can watch a winning team, watch us win the FA Cup, watch us win the league, watch us bang four past them men twice. But where are you now, when the fans are needed the most? 'It's rubbish' is all I hear...and you're damn right it is...it's utter rubbish! But it's our team and, unless you're one of the thousands that have disappeared as quickly as they turned up in the Premier League, it's still your club through thick and lately very thin.

I'm not leaving Shaun Maloney out of all this either. His teams and substitutions lately are baffling, and I honestly think he's lost a big percentage of the fans, despite all the stuff he does...everything apart from actually managing the team! If he's still here in January, he needs a massive transfer window, not just on the pitch but from above. Give him a chance of keeping us up, because things will only get worse in Division Four. Wiganers are fickle at the best of times, and Fourth Division football will see the crowds nosedive even further. I've never seen the fans as divided as we are now. Social media is toxic, with Maloney seeming to be getting the brunt of it. But as I started with: 'Actions speak louder than words'. It's time to put up or shut up, Mr Danson, and give us back the club we are all so proud of. Not the one that's moonwalking into oblivion at the moment.

Finally, it's derby day on Saturday, and it's off to Horwich we go...all in great spirits! It'll be the most 'Wigan' thing ever if we beat them again...and 4-0 is 200/1.. got to be worth a fiver, surely? Enjoy Saturday if you can, Tics, and as always...#Believe!

Matt Auffrey:

We are less than two weeks removed from a stretch where we enjoyed three wins on the bounce. Unfortunately, the three consecutive losses that followed our second round FA Cup triumph at Cambridge have had a much stronger impact on our collective morale. As our struggles have intensified over the past few months, two distinct camps have emerged within our fanbase. The first camp has been very vocal about the negative happenings on the pitch, and consistently critical of our summer recruitment, style of play, and decisions surrounding the matchday squad. The second camp has been adamant about recognising the nuance of our current struggles. Our new owner and leadership group is still putting out major fires from the previous regime. This group has shown belief in the strategy where we've taken one step backwards with the hope we can take two big steps forward in the future. However, the events of the past two weeks have shifted many members from Camp #2 into Camp #1. The gaffer has consistently not set us up to win with his recent starting XIs, and the players' efforts on the pitch have been nothing short of uninspiring.

To make matters worse, one of our directors did a pre-match television interview before the Leyton Orient match that ruffled a lot of feathers, when his comments communicated a vision for the club that is far removed from the reality of what has transpired up to this point. All the goodwill that came about during our June 2023 takeover has all but expired 18 months later. Fan frustration has grown to its highest levels in recent memory. A sizable contingent of long-time fans have decided to stay home on match-days. That number will only continue to grow and the club will feel the financial strain of this phenomenon if the product on the pitch does not immediately improve.

The fans deserve better - point blank. If the club has done anything consistently over the past 18 months, it has been emphasising the importance of creating a model for long-term sustainability. However, the problems that have developed over the past several months require a major pivot in approach. The January transfer window cannot come soon enough, but that doesn’t mean we should be forced to simply ‘strap in and weather the storm’ over the next several weeks.

The pressure will be cranked up to sky-high levels this weekend as we visit Horwich. Shaun Maloney will need to have the lads prepared to produce their best 90-minute performance of the season. A win at Bolton wouldn’t cure all of our ailments on the spot, but it would provide a huge moment of temporary relief. I don’t know what Saturday’s events will hold, but I do know that I will be at the pub in Brooklyn, New York at 7:30 am to cheer on the ‘Tics with a few mates. The expectation for another 4-0 result in our favour is probably as low as it has ever been, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be pleasantly surprised in the same manner we’ve been in the past. I wish everyone a safe trip to the Toughsheet and back home this weekend. If there was ever a time to ‘Keep The Faith’, now would be that time!

Lowey:

So as the disastrous week unfolded, the manager debate escalated. Is there a decision to be made, is it even on the agenda? STICK OR TWIST? Talal and Sharpy chose to twist but both got dealt a joker. Talal also went bust! History has shown this not to be a successful strategy, and Mike Danson doesn't appear to be a gambler, so I fully expect him to stick...unless of course he has an Ace up his sleeve. Shaun Maloney gets to shuffle his pack soon and hopefully gets dealt a better set of cards. Danson will need to dip into his considerable kitty, raise rather than fold, and call a winning hand with a set of diamonds. Anyway, it’s our season's banker at the weekend as we play our wild card with three points a safe bet. Hand on Heart, does anyone go there with any great belief we can repeat our usual magic trick? #BELIEVE (I'm trying honest)…

Tony Moon:

'Absolute rubbish'...'tedious dross'...'boring, repetitive drivel'...'toothless and pointless'...'lost all sense of purpose'...'should be ashamed of ‘emsels'... No, not comments about the football team, the manager or the owner. But a description of the tweets from the twits on Twitter - and of course on a certain message board ('Vital' reading...or maybe not, as your eyes might start to bleed). We were poor on Saturday, of that, there’s no doubt. There’s no argument against that. We show the occasional spark to whet our whistles for the hope of how good we might be, but sadly we all too often just fail to reach those (not too) dizzy heights. But fans losing their marbles (were you pugsy or nigsy?) over a second string display in a cup many think shouldn’t exist in the first place - especially when they weren’t one of the 237 hardy souls on Tuesday night - shows a level of entitlement of staggering proportions.

Mistakes were made - or at least a failure to get what we wanted/needed - in the recruitment department in the summer, resulting in an ongoing and, to date, futile attempt to make a silk purse from a sow’s ear. For a long while this season, the defence gave us a realistic chance of stealing - deservedly or not - points and games, but in the past month or so, the wheels have come disconnected from that little charabanc. To get us back on track, we have two options - stick or twist. For my money, every twist we’ve made since 2013 has left us with a folded hand. Of course, some could see our likely future demise from as early as the start of last season. Well done to them but, given they say the same thing every single damn season, I suppose they were due to strike gold eventually. For me, I’m happy to stick with the Bandwagon (Johnny Johnson’s of course...ably supported by a brilliant Dexy’s cover) and carry on breaking down the walls of heartache... Isn’t that what we do as Tics fans?

Sean Livesey:

Oh Wigan. From three wins in a row to three losses in a row. From the sublime to the ridiculous. Consistency is the name of the game, and how we've struggled so much this season. We have shown glimpses of great play, but we can't show that for 90 minutes or indeed on a regular basis. After hard-fought wins over Barnsley, Northampton and Cambridge, the expectation was that Shaun Maloney's side would kick on. Then came Huddersfield, Leyton Orient and Chesterfield. All three games saw Latics struggle to match the levels of the previous three. It's not even like Maloney's side aren't creating chances. Against Huddersfield, Leyton Orient and Chesterfield, the chances were plentiful. But the chances fell to players either incapable or unable to convert them to goals.

If Latics and Maloney are to turn round this worrying arrest in form, they really have to start converting chances. No-one will do it for us, we have to look after ourselves. The calls for Maloney's departure grew louder on Tuesday, but how much of our situation can be really attributed to him? A number of senior players - primarily signed from Premier League sides - are doing nothing to show either their calibre or class so far this season. The worst possible trip is up on Saturday as we travel to the Reebok/Macron/UniBol/Toughsheet Stadium to face Bolton. The Wigan Athletic of 2024 is miles away from the Class of 2023 or 2022 that faced Bolton. The expectation is that we'll get beat, and get beat well...but there's still a chance for us. And what a chance to get back to winning ways. Latics will also need to do it without Dion Rankine and Tyrese Francois, who have been ruled out for virtually the whole season.

This week, I attended the funeral of a good friend of mine, Jonny Huxley. Where those present spoke about the importance of friendship and indeed social occasions such as those we have experienced through Wigan Athletic. There's a lot that isn't going right for Latics at the moment, but a lot can still be celebrated. We need to remember that. We're desperate for some good news at the moment. Whether that's something that comes from a trip to Bolton I'm not too sure. I really hope it is, mind you.