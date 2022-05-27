Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'One could make a case for the team only needing a few new signings, while one could also make a case for needing at least eight...'

Matt Auffrey:

It has been four weeks since Latics played their last match, but the season has not concluded yet. The loser of Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this Sunday will be the 24th and final club to cement their status in the second tier alongside us next season. However, it was never too early for some fans to look ahead to the 22-23 season. As a result, the conversation about our players stepping up a division and where we need to improve in the squad has been going on for months now, even though we just became a Championship club several weeks ago. How does one expect this summer’s recruitment efforts to look? That’s a great question, and I am struggling to come up with a clear answer given the unpredictable nature of last summer’s events. Players who had significant roles in our 20-21 survival campaign like George Johnston, Funso Ojo, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Joe Dodoo were replaced by the ‘premium’ signings of Jack Whatmough, Jordan Cousins, James McClean and Charlie Wyke. Over the course of one transfer window, we went from a club hoping to stabilise as a mid-table League One side to one that had legitimate aspirations for automatic promotion. We are still waiting to learn more about the club’s objectives for next season but, at the very least, we will aim to avoid relegation and instill a solid foundation to build upon in this division. We have a fair amount of players with Championship experience in the squad already, but many of those players are on the wrong side of 30. We have young stars like Callum Lang, Stephen Humphrys and Thelo Aasgaard, who possess a lot of untapped potential, but are also untested at this level of competition. Other players may have done a job for us this past season but are no longer in the gaffer’s plans going forward. One could make a case for the team only needing a few new signings, while one could also make a case for needing at least eight. The three positions I would aim to strengthen before anywhere else are right back, centre back and centre midfield. At left centre back, Kell Watts has returned to his home club, Newcastle, and Curtis Tilt is still recovering from a long-term injury. This currently leaves our largest hole to fill in the starting 11. Tendayi Darikwa was a tremendous captain for our club this past season. Despite his incredible leadership abilities, I believe we need to upgrade the right back position next season, especially if we’ll play wing backs on occasion like we did during this last campaign. As for our central midfield, it often felt like we were one Tom Naylor injury away from falling apart in the middle of the park. At the very least, we need to strengthen our depth for this part of the squad. If we can attract a bona fide Championship talent to walk into our starting 11, then we’re in even better shape. The summer transfer window can be one of the most exciting times of the year while also being equally stressful. I have the utmost confidence in our club’s ability to recruit the right players who will help continue our upward ascent in a manner that supports the long-term vision of Phoenix 2021 Limited. Something special has been brewing at Latics for quite some time now. It's time to add a few new ingredients into the mix.

Emma Peters:

The step up from League One to the Championship is, undeniably, a big one, so it's crucial that, during the summer period and going into the new season, we recruit the right talent in the right positions. We could probably do with strengthening across the field, but defence in particular is looking a little bit slim, especially in the full-back positions - and that's before we've even released a retained list. I think we could probably do with bringing in a couple of players for RB, we only really have Tendayi Darikwa for that role and potentially Max Power able to play there, though I'd much prefer Max to stick with central midfield as I think that area might be the only one that won't need much tweaking. It will be nice to see Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath get a proper crack at the Championship and I think Thelo Aasgaard is determined to make his mark in the squad with his creativity. Again, on the left side we would benefit from one or two rotation players, Joe Bennett and Tom Pearce will no doubt be raring to go and James McClean ('aha') has been key for us since his return. But again, the increase in intensity and pace in the Championship is going to be difficult, and we will need bodies through the door that are prepared and ready to play their part when called upon. The much anticipated return of Charlie Wyke will be a huge boost for the squad, as and when he's ready to come back, but maybe one more striker to lend a hand (or a goal) to Humps and Josh Magennis wouldn't hurt.

