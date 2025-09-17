Wigan Athletic players celebrate Fraser Murray's goal against Doncaster

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over the win over Doncaster, standout performers and the upcoming derby against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday…

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Tarbuck:

Permission to get excited? As the editor of this page once infamously said. Well, I think so.

The transformation under Ryan Lowe, at home especially, has been a joy to behold. Of course, the purse strings have been loosened considerably since last season, but you’ve still got to bring in the right kind of player, and Lowe has certainly done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hungbo of Wigan Athletic

As regular readers will be aware, I was a huge supporter of Shaun Maloney, but I am not so stubborn as to admit that what we are seeing now is different level. It doesn’t mean I was wrong, heaven forbid. Maloney was clearly trying his best, under much more restrictive circumstances, and working with a different recruitment team. Or at least one that got a boot up the backside over the summer, or permission to go after higher wage, more experienced targets. I always felt that, had he ridden the storm, the Maloney team would eventually settle, come good and start to produce less of the turgid and more of the good performances on a more regular basis, and I was patient enough to wait for that.

But the overhaul over the summer, and the appointment of a more experienced manager, who has clearly been backed, can only be positive for the club’s future. The minor ‘nice to have’ problem now is going to be managing expectations of a different kind.

As we blew away a team who were second in the table on Saturday, it’s hard not to think ‘well, if we can brush them aside so easily, then we should be up there’ – it might be a valid point to make. However, what is probably happening is that we had a very good day, in a very competitive league, and will probably have some more good days this season, along with bad days, and we shouldn’t get carried away or upset with either.

It was evident towards the end of Maloney’s tenure that he still had a lot of support, and his critics were growing ever louder, but the bottom line for me is that if our fans are happy, then I’m happy. No more mental gymnastics needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics midfielder Matt Smith celebrates his goal against Doncaster

There’s almost universal support behind Lowe and this team at the moment, and long may that remain. Regardless of your views on Maloney, much like under Roberto Martinez, there was always this great wave of polarisation, emotion and animosity over the style of play. Some of us loved it, some hated it to the extreme, and it could get quite nasty at times. So again, I am happy that we are playing football right now, and the majority of fans can get firmly behind.

I think most of us don't care how we play as long as it yields results. And it’s clear that playing a patient, passing style will always upset a section of our fanbase, and there are few enough of us as it is to be falling out with each other. Let's address this prickly talk of DNA while I'm here, too. Maloney used to talk of it, Lowe doesn’t, but some fans have opined that the way Lowe sets up is far more reflective of our DNA than the former, and a nod to the Paul Jewell and perhaps Paul Cook era. I think I’d prefer to see our DNA as being something not wedded to a particular style of play, and say that it could be both.

The spine that runs through all our history is that of a team that was fighting underdogs, a team where the sum of the parts was greater than the whole. Whether we played them off the park in a Cup final, or kicked them off the park in non-league. That’s our real DNA, and it goes right back to our formation: fighting the authorities in Wigan to establish the football club, non-league giant killings, 31 failed attempts to get elected to the league, through to climbing to the Premier League under Jewell, and beating the big four, winning the FA Cup under Martinez.

Compared to last season, when Birmingham in particular were next level, there won’t be too many games where we are the underdog this year (maybe Saturday?), but we can see the sort of team spirit being fostered that we need in order to punch above our weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics striker Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal against Doncaster

The harsh reality is that we may be ex-Premier League, but we are not a big club at this level, let alone in the Championship. Our attendances and revenue are mid-table-ish, so to push for the play-offs would be a real achievement.

It would be nice to see the crowds grow to reflect performances, and a bit disappointing that there were only 8,000 Wiganers there to watch us tear Donny apart. But then that is the Wigan DNA again. Small in number, but mighty in heart.

Let the big clubs in this division continue mouthing off and belittling us, and we’ll get back to taking them down a peg or two. Again, Saturday would be a great place to start with this. I think we can all agree that beating them needs to be part of our DNA again after they celebrated their little Cup final at our place in April before exhaustedly tailing off to eighth.

Matt Auffrey:

Morgan Fox in action for Wigan Athletic

We had every reason to expect a tough battle at the Brick last weekend. Doncaster entered the match second in the league table and still riding the wave of momentum that propelled them to a League Two title just four-and-a-half months earlier. Latics, on the other hand, had only won one of their last six across all competitions, which had also seen them go winless over their past four league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We knew that we’d be without one of our squad’s greatest ‘tone setters’ in Christian Saydee, but there was optimism that the duo of Paul Mullin and Dara Costelloe would step up in his absence. However, we were thrown for a real loop when the starting line-up was announced, and Jason Kerr was nowhere to be found.

Since the start of last season, Kerr had started and captained all but two of our league fixtures. He has been nothing short of a stalwart for our club through the highs and lows of the past 13 months. His replacement in our back three, Steven Sessegnon, was only a few weeks removed from his worst-ever showing in a Latics shirt when he made his last league start at Leyton Orient and was sent off. The glass of juice I had poured with my breakfast was looking more ‘half-empty’ by the minute.

The events that transpired on the pitch produced what I would consider to be our best performance of the season. Costelloe scored his Latics first goal to ease any concerns about Saydee’s absence, Steven Sessegnon performed soundly in place of Kerr, and our comprehensive team effort made a high-flying Doncaster side look very average for the entirety of 90 minutes.

The performance was, in many ways, a continuation of several straight matches characterised by stellar all-around play. The biggest difference against Doncaster was that there were no lapses of concentration or short spells of poor play that allowed our opponents to get back into the match. Our foot stayed firmly on the pedal from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe's ‘next man in’ system has allowed all 11 players to work together seamlessly, even as new faces entered the fold. The five subs who came on to see the game out did not drop our levels one bit and were a great testament to the tremendous depth the gaffer cultivated within our squad over the summer.

Ryan Lowe applauds the Latics fans after the win over Doncaster

The commanding victory could not have come at a better time. Lowe has done a phenomenal job of not only improving the quality of our play on the pitch, but also producing more frequent winning results.

However, one major ‘blemish’ stands out on his record over his six-month tenure in WN5. That particular shortcoming would be our 1-0 loss to Bolton at the Brick last April, where the visitors grabbed a stoppage-time winner after a very drab display by the home side. I’m happy to say we are a completely different team compared to the one that took the pitch at the very beginning of Lowe’s time in charge. We have better players who are playing in the right positions within Lowe’s system.

I have no question who the more confident side will be when the first ball is kicked on Saturday. We learned last season that a 2-0 win at the Toughsheet can be just as gratifying as a 4-0 triumph. I don’t think a single person would want to settle for ‘less goals’ when there are more for the taking, but a victory in just about any capacity should suffice this weekend. There’s no need to ‘hope’ that we’ll be the better team on Saturday. We know we’re the better team yesterday, today, and tomorrow. I have no doubt that our quality will show itself in the final scoreline at full-time. I wish all of our travelling supporters a joyous day out. Up the Tics!

George Arkwright:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I still think there is more to come from the lads, I still think we can do a little bit better in certain areas.’ Lowe keeps his aspirations high. Here is a man of no ifs, buts or maybes. In this position, on the back of a comprehensive, resounding win against second in the league, most managers may take their time to heap praise upon their players; wax lyrical about their bravery or chances taken. Lesser managers, maybe.

Not Lowe. He seems to engage in the spectacle on an entirely different level, leaving the praise for the fringes of an otherwise complimentary, but evidently avaricious, dissection of our performances. To me, it makes perfect sense. What better way to heighten our already lofty aims than through constant, boisterous, positive pressure? Lowe never laments, he is simple, straight to the point and astute in his observations; unflappable and intensely analytical.

Our previous manager, by contrast, always seemed utterly bewildered whenever we put in a strong performance, of which there were painfully few. By contrast, Lowe’s approach seems to be consistent in the fact that, however well we play, he is always left asking questions of our quality, yearning to wring out every single ounce of quality from a team that seems to have come on leaps and bounds under his tutelage.

Take Dara Costelloe, for example. Out of our new strike force, he has seemed the most adjacent to demands; stretching play, providing outlets, but not quite standing up shoulder to shoulder with the quality of Messrs Mullin and Saydee at the moment. Maybe you’d expect that after a drought, his manager would heap praise on him, building his confidence and providing support for him to flourish. Not Lowe! He dished out his kudos, yes, but the overarching feeling I got from his mention of Dara was that he really probably should’ve finished his second chance, and that was something that needed more work. The best part? These comments were echoed by the player himself! His belief in his players’ quality, his refusal to accept anything but the best, and his yearning for the upper echelons of the league seem to be breeding a winning mentality. These people do not always need mollycoddling; they’re professional athletes, and whatever ego they may or may not have, it is the manager’s responsibility to get the best out of them; so far, he seems to be doing a quality job. Our team does seem to be flourishing; defensively, we are still looking very solid, albeit maybe less resolute than last season, with the addition of Morgan Fox to an already experienced set of central defenders seemingly welcome, and with the return of our very own James Carragher to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is to be expected, though, as we seem to have traded a few goal concessions for a bucketload more scored, and as we know, you can’t win if you don’t score.

Similarly, our new look strike force seems to be finding its feet. I know there were questions raised by some of the sceptics amongst us at the thought of an aging Mullin leading our lines, but on his day, he is just as deadly as he ever has been and combining with the man mountain, Saydee, and with Dara chipping in too, we are looking far more potent than we have for quite a long while.

But I think the real star is the midfield, the filling in the sandwich, so to speak. An errant tweet caught my attention this week, pointing out that the last time we played that lot from Horwich, we had a midfield of Scott Smith, Harry McHugh and Ollie Norburn. Not to speak ill of any of our players, present or former, but the stark contrast in level of quality and strength in depth is quite frightening.

Fraser Murray plays like a man possessed; how we picked him out of the mire based on his contributions for his former clubs is simply beyond me. Hungbo is looking rapid and ferocious, and our central duo of Callum Wright and Ryan Trevitt is simply amongst the best in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be keeping ‘one of our own’ Baba Adeeko out of our starting 11 at the start of the season seemed like it might be a tough ask, and to have Lowe bring in the proven Championship quality of Ollie Cooper, only for him to find himself twiddling his thumbs and biding his time, is nothing short of shocking. To me, this is all a testament to Lowe’s mentality. Trevitt always looked the part, but Wright has been growing more and more astute with every appearance, and I can’t see that being down to anything but his coaching.

Lowe might be correct; we are not the finished article. Having dropped at least a few winnable points this season already, there is evidently more to glean from this squad in weeks to come. We seem to have abundant quality; it is just a matter of allowing it to amalgamate into a truly great team. But the questions do seem to be prepped for asking; how far can we go, if for a good run of games and but for a few less missed opportunities? Maybe if we can continue to gel, continue to build and continue our march up the table, we could be looking higher than any of us expected. I guess there are a few ifs, buts, and maybes after all.

Alan Rogers:

Well, this is going to take some getting used to - leaving the Brick after a home league game and feeling happy! Not just the three points kind of happy, but the three points and being thoroughly entertained kind of happy!

Actually, I suppose it's not really a totally unfamiliar feeling, but it's been a few years since we experienced this all-round package! It's difficult to know where to start, really, trying to summarise such a great all-round performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems almost churlish to pick out individuals after such a wonderful collective display, but I feel that Joe Hungbo and Matt Smith simply have to be mentioned. I don't know what's happened to Joe this season, but he's been a revelation, powering up and down the wing and firing in some amazing crosses. He's being asked to play a difficult role, but time after time, he flew up the wing to initiate an attack and then quickly tracked back to provide cover. I bet when he left the pitch at 70 minutes, he had probably covered more ground than anyone on the opposite team did during the whole game.

And on Smith, well, where do you start? We knew he was good, but he has been dogged by injury, and hopefully, now his luck has changed. His goal was sublime, not only did he send his defender the wrong way, he also completely wrong-footed the TV cameraman!

There were so many positives to take away from Saturday. We were playing an in-form team, and we simply blew them away. The Doncaster manager was full of praise after the game, berating his own team but stating that Wigan were the best team they'd played this season.

The home crowd really appreciated the performance, and this was important because this game coincided with an important initiative. An ambitious scheme was launched last week to try to get more fans from both Wigan clubs to share the matchday experience. This type of experiment can only be applauded, and even if only a small number of fans take up the offer, then it should be something to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some comments surrounding the initiative have once again raked over old coals. It seems that Jason Taylor, speaking in the Daily Mail, announced that "Every excuse for hating the rugby lot is dead." First of all, to read such a comment in such a divisive publication is almost amusing. I can't write what I really feel about the publication in question because it simply wouldn't get published. The comment itself, though, is laughable at best, insulting at worst. If Jason is attempting to build bridges, then using a phrase such as "the Rugby lot" is probably a bit insulting to the Warriors. That statement as a whole, however, is definitely insulting to a generation of Latics fans who lived through some difficult times.

I've said it before - good luck to both teams as they attempt to move forward in a more united fashion. But this must not mean a whitewash of the past. Albert Einstein said, "To look to the future, we must look back upon the past. That is where the seeds of the future were planted." I think I would rather trust Albert Einstein's logic than Jason Taylor's. To try to put this into some kind of context, let's take Ryan Lowe, for example. He recently mentioned that he only played rugby once, and he never played again; it simply wasn't for him. Fair enough, at least he had a choice, and he went on to enjoy a successful football career. I wonder how Ryan would have coped if he had been unable to ever take a football into school, even into the playground, and there was no school football team. And in large parts of Wigan, this applied to both junior and senior schools. The only team sport on offer was rugby. This was the way of the world in the late 60s, 70s and 80s. Not every school was like that, but a large number were.

I wonder if Ryan would have grown up resenting rugby league? Would he have resented them even more if his local football team, the team he had supported all his life, was constantly bullied and belittled by another local sporting team? At the centre of everything was the rugby club. They worked closely with the school sport teachers, using them as unofficial talent scouts - my brother and several others were monitored in this way. The teachers often concentrated all their efforts on just the one sport. Perhaps that's not completely fair; they also paid lip service to Athletics for a week or two during the year. That gave their rugby players the opportunity to shine at running and throwing etc! I was a young member of the Labour party in the 80s and witnessed firsthand how unofficial council meetings often took place before and after rugby home games - involving free hospitality obviously. And all this before we even get to Maurice's crass comments and spiteful opinions.

Also, my mum worked in the office at Rathbones, having regular rugby-related conversations with the owner and Wigan board member. So I guess I was well placed to see how Wigan rugby club was in a unique position in the town during the period I mentioned. Their tentacles seemed to reach into several areas of Wigan life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thankfully, Mr Kendrick has a bit more freedom with his column than some of his predecessors enjoyed - we used to call it the Rugby Post & Chronicle! So Jason, by all means continue to work towards a closer relationship, but do not presume to tell me - or a still large number of my contemporaries that "Every excuse is dead." Furthermore, in the article, it is implied that he is representing the Official Supporters Club with his remarks. It would be interesting if we could receive some kind of statement from the committee to clarify the situation.

Note: Jason Taylor was given a 'right of reply' to the points made in the above 12th Man. He said: My actual interview was around 30 minutes, but I didn't say 'the reasons for us not to get along anymore were dead', what I did say was: The 2 guys (Robinson and Lindsay) and the attitude of the rugby club that caused the rift between the clubs in the 80s and 90s, were now dead. But I understand why (Latics) fans still remember what they did back then and will probably never forget. If Dave Whelan had brought us together when he had the (rugby) club, we might now be getting on better, who knows.... I mentioned the TV interview, which he mentioned, the Liverpool game which he mentioned and the general atmosphere created back then which he mentioned, but didn't credit any of it to me.... he attributed something I didn't actually say to my name.

Billy H:

Well, Lincoln away, Doncaster at home and a derby clash at the Toughsheet stadium were, on paper, a tough three games in anyone's book. A well-drilled Lincoln was a challenge to say the least, but it was made even harder against what has to be one of the worst referees in the EFL. Fast forward to last Saturday and the high-flying visitors, Doncaster, who were sitting a lofty second in the league. Despite starting without arguably our first-choice striker, we put 'Donny' under pressure from the off, and those two quick goals certainly settled any nerves. It was great to see Costelloe finally break his duck, and that hopefully gives him more confidence despite the one-on-one miss later on. We could have easily been three or four-nil up by half-time, but it was, overall, a very good 90-minute display and shows us we have a decent, in-depth squad.

Onwards now onto them men from over the hill in Horwich. They say it's not their 'derby' yet, advertising on some of Bolton's media sites, it's there in big bold black and white, "Over 23k tickets sold for Derby Day" is the main headline on their official site. We all know they care, I mean, look at their celebrations last season when they beat us, it was akin to their last major cup win, the FA Cup in 1958, so they really do care about us, we are their rivals, and yes, it is a 'derby'. I just hope we can start the game in a similar fashion to the Lincoln and Doncaster games, take all our chances and at the end of the game we are singing that good old chant "Bolton get battered". A good showing from Mullin and Costelloe, Matt Smith and Co bossing the midfield, and Sam Tickle a mere spectator will do for me, sending us back over the hill with all three points in the bag.

Martin Lally:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I possibly didn’t think there would ever be a time when Doncaster at home was a worrying thought, but after their tremendous start this season, it really was justified.

What I liked more than anything about Saturday was that we were at it from minute one, we didn’t even pass back to Tickle from the off, there was an aroma of you are in our backyard and we are bringing this to you, I like it.

It took less than nine minutes for the ministry of refereeing magic to once again baffle me with an allowed free kick for offside to be taken in our half. You have to just laugh… At least Alan Young was on the Wirral dishing out yellows for fun to Tranmere and Newport.

Costelloe has deserved that goal, he is frustrating at times as displayed with the second half clean through effort that he never looked like taking, but I like a striker that scores in the box and we are that all-inclusive attacking now that not many drop there for a tap home. He’s getting the different chances that don’t suit him, but Mullin would have probably tucked that chance home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dara works his socks off, and that will do for me, a theme that tells me Lowe will accept absolutely nothing less from his players, and it’s what we really all expect at Wigan, hence the good feeling in the fanbase.

I chatted to Matt Smith a few weeks ago before he returned. He shared a laugh when I told him to get back out there. He’s been AWOL since Christmas. I actually feel for Tyrese Francois, Matt looks like the best midfielder you will see in League One. I’ve always thought that. I really hope he is tied down on a longer-term contract.

That man Murray again, where have they plucked him from? At times, he looks a little lightweight, but he’s always in the game. He must be a nightmare to play against because he cuts in and goes down the wing. He’s a great find, and that was a superb finish.

I was slightly disappointed we didn’t work the Donny keeper more second half, he’s absolute comedy gold!! You can guarantee that at some point this season goals he will concede will resemble a circus performance! The truth is, we should not worry. They have started well, and we dispatched them with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann was extremely complimentary, and it was deserved. Lowe says we can only get better this week. I agree, but it will be key to maintain fitness in the midfield and a short absence for Kerr is hoped for. Although we have waxed lyrical about the new boys, Jason has been rock solid this season, dealing well with the opposition frontman. He will be needed on Saturday, and I’m hopeful he’s fit.

Having worked over the Aspull lump for 17 years, I have as good a reason as any to want three points more than in any other game this season on Saturday. It’s funny because, ironically, we have only ever been noisy neighbours as they see their derby as Man United – kind of shows you the mentality of them. There is no better feeling than beating them and maintaining the bragging rights, but of course, they flipped the curve at the Brick last April in a terrible game.

We would be lying if we didn’t say we keep an eye on them, and they have started solid with some new signings looking dangerous, but I send my last thoughts to our Wigan Athletic lads… For us, it means everything. We know it can’t be about emotion, but give it your all and get the result to enrol yourself in our Hall of Fame… UP THE DERBY DAY TICS.