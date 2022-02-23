Wigan Athletic 'the best team in the league' - Wycombe Wanderers boss

The Chairboys deservedly led at the break thanks to Sullay Kaikai's goal midway through the first half.

But a remarkable turnaround in the second period - helped by the introduction off the bench of Gwion Edwards and Stephen Humphrys - saw Latics score three times in the final quarter through Tom Naylor and Callum Lang (2).

“I think Wigan are the best team in the league," acknowledged Ainsworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics side celebrate in front of the away end at Wycombe

"We played worse teams in the Championship last year.

“The likes of James McClean and Will Keane are ex-Premier League players and I’m not as disappointed as I was Saturday.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game.

“We played really well in the first half as I thought we held them at bay.

"We did okay against them but we needed to defend those set pieces better. Two set pieces put us in trouble.

“They have put the deliveries in well, but, we’ve got to defend them better as a team and the third goal, I’m disappointed with that.

“We win and lose as a team and there’s no blame on any individual.

"We need a solid performance to get back on track.

"Tonight was tough, but I’m more disappointed not to have won the three before this one. We need wins to finish in the top six."