Wigan Athletic
Will Keane says Wigan Athletic’s perfect pre-season record has caused excitement and anticipation for the season to get started.
Wigan Athletic are preparing to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend as they kick off their 2021/22 League One campaign.
Will Keane has spoke on the team’s excitement ahead of the opener following their perfect pre-season in which they won all five matches.
“We’re really excited for next week," he said. “It’s been a tough few weeks in pre-season, but we’ve enjoyed it, and now we’re looking forward to getting underway.
What a great occasion it’s going to be, up there.
"They’ll have a great atmosphere welcoming their fans back.
“But I’m sure we’ll have a great travelling support ourselves and hopefully we can get off to a good start.”
