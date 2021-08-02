Wigan Athletic are preparing to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend as they kick off their 2021/22 League One campaign.

Will Keane has spoke on the team’s excitement ahead of the opener following their perfect pre-season in which they won all five matches.

“We’re really excited for next week," he said. “It’s been a tough few weeks in pre-season, but we’ve enjoyed it, and now we’re looking forward to getting underway.

What a great occasion it’s going to be, up there.

"They’ll have a great atmosphere welcoming their fans back.

“But I’m sure we’ll have a great travelling support ourselves and hopefully we can get off to a good start.”

We have gathered the best of today's transfer speculation below.

