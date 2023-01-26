It’s understood the former Scotland international has emerged as the overwhelming choice to succeed Kolo Toure, who was relieved of his duties at 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toure failed to record a win during his nine games in charge, with Latics slipping to the foot of the Championship over the festive period.

Shaun Maloney was a huge Latics favourite during his playing career, winning the FA Cup in 2013

After the Ivorian was roundly booed during and after last weekend's home defeat to Luton, the Latics board decided he wasn't taking the club down the right path.

And it’s understood Maloney, who is understood to have impressed during the interview process last time, will be handed control of the rebuild.

The former Scotland international, who turned 40 on Tuesday, spent four of the best years of his career with Latics between 2011 and 2015.

During that time, he picked up an FA Cup winners' medal, sending over the pinpoint corner from which Ben Watson nodded home the winning goal against Manchester City in 2013.

He also played for Celtic, Aston Villa, Chicago Fire and Hull City, before retiring in 2017.

After starting his coaching career with Celtic, Maloney was added to the Belgium backroom staff in 2018, where he worked under former Roberto Martinez, taking over the assistant duties from Graeme Jones, who was returning to club football at West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He briefly managed Hibernian alongside another Latics old-boy, Gary Caldwell, during 2021/22, and is champing at the bit at returning to his former stomping ground.