Wigan Athletic v Bristol City: Early team news

Wales international striker Kieffer Moore is fit and available to return to the Wigan Athletic fold for this afternoon's crunch clash against Bristol City at the DW.

But centre-back Danny Fox has suffered the latest in a long line of setbacks, and his expected return to the fold after a groin problem has again been put back.

Moore has been out for a month with a calf injury - since scoring at Luton on December 7 - but has reported no reaction in training and is raring to go.

However, Fox has rejoined a packed treatment room at Euxton.

"Kieffer Moore's back and available for Saturday," said boss Paul Cook.

"Danny Fox is not going to be available, he's just had a little bit of a setback in terms of soreness.

"Charlie Mulgrew (calf) is as you were, Michael Jacobs (hamstring) is out.

"Dujon Sterling has a grade one hamstring injury, I think, and he'll be out for two weeks.

"On the plus side Joe Williams is fine, he just had a little bit of fatigue at the end of a really tough schedule.

"Kal Naismith (thigh) is also fine, he'll come back into the team, which is good news."

Latics are hoping to build on the morale-boosting 3-2 victory at Birmingham on New Year's Day which saw them climb two places in the table and to within a point of safety.

Their opponents have won only one of their last seven matches, losing five, but Cook is not reading too much into that.

"We're expecting a tough game, I think Bristol City are a very, very strong club, I always have done," the Latics manager added.

"I just like them as a club...I think Lee's a very, very good manager who's having a strong career.

"They're in that unfortunate process of, every now and then, having to sell good players to generate money.

"And that takes time, there's always transition periods going on at clubs like that, and you're trying to pursue success at the same time.

"They may not be in the best form at the minute, but they certainly have the player capability to change that round very quickly."