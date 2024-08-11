Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic - Player ratings: Four 8s as Latics kick-off in defeat
Published 11th Aug 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 13:45 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost to Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the League One campaign and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
No chance with the goal, kicking wasn't at his usual level but a couple of important stops when needed Photo: Bernard Platt
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6
Solid enough at right-back before giving way on the hour Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Handed the captain's armband in the week and justified it with an accomplished display Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
Hugely encouraging debut at the heart of the defence, before tiredness caused his late substitution Photo: Bernard Platt
