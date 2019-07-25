Wigan Athletic v Everton: Five things we learned

Paul Kendrick assesses five talking points coming out of Wigan Athletic's penultimate pre-season friendly against Everton

1 Sam Morsy remains the glue that holds Wigan Athletic together. While Latics have lost key men Nick Powell and Reece James this summer, the third member of the Holy Trinity is still around - and proved against Everton he can match it with the best. In addition to keeping hold of possession and pushing Latics forward, he was strong in the tackle - indeed one 50/50 with former Latic James McCarthy just after the interval reverberated around the stadium. What a midfield combo those two would make...

2 Danny Fox could be the best signing Latics make this year. While Paul Cook desperately hunts around for squad reinforcements this summer, his best bit of business of 2019 could have been done months ago. The 33-year-old endured an injury-hit start to his Latics career after joining from Nottingham Forest in January. But his quality oozed against Premier League quality on Wednesday and, just as importantly, his presence appears to have a calming effect on those around him. If he can just avoid injuries...

3 Josh Windass could have a very central role this season. The departure of Nick Powell opened the door for Windass to stake a claim for that No.10 position in just behind the striker. But the failure to land a frontman so far this summer could mean an even more advanced role for the ex-Rangers man. His movement caused plenty of problems for the Everton defence, and only a blinding save from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford prevented him scoring a memorable winning goal.

4 The kids are all right - and they're ready! Despite being only 17, Jensen Weir and Joe Gelhardt have not looked out of place in the squad during pre-season. Weir - watched by his dad, former Everton star David - showed some lovely touches after coming off the bench at the beginning of the second period. And despite only getting a short run-out, Gelhardt put himself about, ruffling a few Premier League feathers in the process. While most expected their next step to be a loan, Paul Cook certainly has food for thought.

5 Latics fans were treated to their first sight of the huge big screen, located between the North and East Stands. And while useful to be able to catch a different views of the action, including replays, its real benefit to the club will prove to be before, during and after the game. Promoting stuff like ticket offers, corporate hospitality deals and the new club shop to its fanbase will only help a club that has made great strides in recent months to explore further commercial avenues - critical to the future of the club.