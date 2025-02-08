Wigan Athletic v Fulham - Maloney rings the changes for visit of Premier League side in FA Cup

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Feb 2025, 14:17 BST
Shaun Maloney has made three changes to his Wigan Athletic for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Fulham.

Out of the side go youngster Harry McHugh, the cup-tied Jon Mellish and Silko Thomas – who has returned to parent club Leicester City after sustaining a serious knee injury.

In come Baba Adeeko – back from a six-week injury-enforced absence – Luke Robinson and Maleace Asamoah Jr.

Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Kerr, Carragher, L Robinson; Adeeko, S Smith; J Smith, Weir, Asamoah Jr; Taylor.

Shaun Maloney has selected his Latics side to face Fulham

Subs: Watson, Sessegnon, Aimson, J.Robinson, McHugh, Darcy, Dale, McManaman, Goodwin.

For the visitors, Martial Godo – who spent last season on loan with Latics – starts on the wing.

Also in the line-up is Ryan Sessegnon, the twin brother of Latics utility man Steven.

