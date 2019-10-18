Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest: Early team news

Wigan Athletic’s fortnight off hasn’t stopped the injuries piling up – with Paul Cook forced into more changes for Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.



The Latics boss has tried to use the international break to give his players some well-earned time off.

But his attempts to get match minutes into some legs backfired, to leave him with more selection problems.

”We had a game behind closed doors with a very strong Everton side last Thursday, which got some good minutes into a few lads,” Cook said.

”Sometimes lads can go far too long without playing football, and the odd Development Squad game doesn’t always fulfill their requirements in terms of tempo and energy.

“But we’ve picked up one or two injuries, which we won’t be discussing, and that’s disappointing.

”Some players who a lot of people might expect to be involved on Sunday won’t be involved now.

”Obviously Sammy Morsy’s suspended as well, so there’ll be a little bit of tinkering in the team for the game.”

Latics suffered badly with injuries last season, and there’s been no sign of that luck improving.

”It’s just the way it is, with the league being so demanding,” mused Cook.

”And there’s nothing really we can do about it.

“I’ve looked back at the schedule over the international fortnight...we gave the lads Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday off.

”You give them too many days off, you get injuries...you train them too hard, you get injuries!

”You just can’t win with this sort of thing.

”When we were in League One, we pretty much went through the whole season without a scratch.

”But for whatever reason, this year and last, we’re coming up against the same problems.

”To be fair, other clubs are also coming up against those problems, it’s part and parcel of this level.

”The only thing I can worry about is the players who are available to me.”

Nathan Byrne must also watch his step, as he is one booking off following in his skipper’s shoes and picking up a one-game ban.