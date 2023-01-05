Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2013 FA Cup final (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Wigan Athletic: Where are the FA Cup winning team from 2013 now? - photo gallery
The FA Cup third round takes place this weekend.
Wigan Athletic make the trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday to face Luton Town (K.O. 5.30pm).
The club has many fond memories of the FA Cup, having been crowned champions back in 2013, with a late Ben Watson header giving Roberto Martinez’s side a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
Here is where the Latics team from that day are now:
1. Joel Robles
Joel Robles, who was on loan at the club from Atletico Madrid, started in goal. The following season he joined Roberto Martinez at Everton, where he would remain until 2018. After a spell with Real Betis, he is now with Leeds United, where he has featured once this season.
FA Cup winning captain Emmerson Boyce was with Latics between 2006 and 2015. After leaving the club, he spent a season with Blackpool, before hanging up his boots. The 43-year-old did come out of retirement briefly to feature for Ashton Town in 2020, and is currently the technical director of Barbados FA.
Antolin Alcaraz joined Wigan in 2010 from Club Brugge, and spent three years at the DW Stadium. Since leaving the club, the 40-year-old has played for Everton, Las Palmas, Libertad, and is currently with Olimpia.