Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Shrewsbury Town?
Published 20th Dec 2024, 20:18 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Shrewsbury Town at the Brick Community Stadium this weekend.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V SHREWSBURY TOWN
Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Will be looking to add to his league-high tally of nine clean sheets Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Back to his best at Bolton last week Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Another central figure to the clean sheet success this term Photo: Bernard Platt
