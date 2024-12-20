Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Shrewsbury Town?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Dec 2024, 20:18 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Shrewsbury Town at the Brick Community Stadium this weekend.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend?

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V SHREWSBURY TOWN

Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Will be looking to add to his league-high tally of nine clean sheets

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Will be looking to add to his league-high tally of nine clean sheets Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Back to his best at Bolton last week

3. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Back to his best at Bolton last week Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Another central figure to the clean sheet success this term

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Another central figure to the clean sheet success this term Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice