Wigan Athletic 'will strengthen soon' - Talal

With less than a fortnight to go until the big Championship opener against Preston at the DW, Latics have yet to bring in their first summer signing.

The squad is already four bodies down from last term, with Gavin Massey having seen out his contract and loan trio Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea all returning to their parent clubs.

Talal Al Hammad, right, with Dr Jonathan Tobin

With winger Jordan Jones having been told he can leave, and midfielder Jordan Cousins now ruled out until October with a calf injury, the need for reinforcements is clear.

And during a short Twitter Q&A, the Latics chairman allayed fears on that front.

"We will fight at every opportunity available, we have a team with a great mentality and we will strengthen it soon, and we will compete for every point available and I have complete confidence in this team," he wrote.

Al Hammad recently sparked a frenzy on social media by tweeting five pens - apparently one for each prospective new signing - and he was asked about the timescale.

"Patience is a virtue," was the reply.

He also touched on a recent report in the Daily Mail which suggested 'alarm bells are ringing' at the club with new investment being sought, with 'players and staff known to be considering their futures' after the May and June wages were a day late.

'When he is not organising impromptu, showy Q&A sessions on Twitter...Wigan Athletic owner Talal Al Hammad might want to sort the wages out for his players', the article went on, which Al Hammad was keen to address.

"I think the attack was personal and I am happy with that," he wrote. "But we have been working under the supervision of the EFL for the next two seasons and that was the agreement when the owners bought the club. So there is no need to worry and Mal Brannigan has explained it all."

He also provided an update on the stadium sponsorship situation.