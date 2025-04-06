Wigan Athletic Women celebrate title success in their maiden year!

Emmerson Boyce and his team celebrate winning the title
Wigan Athletic Women are the champions of the Lancashire County League Championship with a game to spare after a 6-1 romp at Chipping.

Emmerson Boyce's charges opened the scoring on 25 minutes through Sophie Whelan, with Ellie Cleary doubling the lead within three minutes.

Chipping pulled one back four minutes before half-time, but the second half was one-way traffic.

Substitute Emily Firman made it 3-1 within seconds of the restart, before she teed up Cleary for her second - and Latics' fourth - just before the hour mark.

Cleary completed her hat-trick with 19 minutes remaining with a brilliant solo effort, before Izzy Worswick grabbed No.6 with three minutes to go.

Indeed, Worswick's goal was Latics' 100th of the league campaign, which has seen them win all 17 of their matches, with a goal difference of +85.

Their only setback during their inaugural season was a 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

