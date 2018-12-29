A point at Swansea never a bad result, insists Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook felt the 2-2 draw at Swansea was a point gained rather than two lost for Wigan Athletic, despite seeing his side squander a two-goal interval lead.

Two goals from Joe Garner, the first from the penalty spot, gave Latics an advantage they undoubtedly deserved at the midway point.

But Dan Burn put through his own goal - on his last appearance for Latics - just before the hour mark.

And Swans skipper Mike van den Hoorn levelled the scores from close range with nine minutes to go to ensure honours ended equal.

“It was a good game wasn’t it?” assessed the Latics boss.

“I thought we were the better side in the first half, created chances, wasted chances, thoroughly deserved the lead.

“But as good as we were in the first half, I thought they were good in the second half, and we couldn’t handle them.

“The substitutions they made, we couldn’t handle, and I felt they deserved to get back in the game.

“And I think when everything’s calmed down, a draw was probably a fair result.”

Having seen his side pick up only four points on the road all season, Cook was asked whether he would have settled for a point prior to kick-off.

“It’s hard to assess stuff like that,” he responded.

“From 2-0 up at half-time and in the ascendancy, you can only see yourselves going on to win the game.

“But given the pressure Swansea are capable of putting on the opposition - as they showed in the second half - of course a point’s never a bad result here.

“This is such an unforgiving league, not just the calibre of players and teams you’re playing against, but the demands of the travelling as well.

“Looking at the substitutions Swansea were able to make, that gives you a good idea of the level they’re at quality wise.

“And my lads can take a lot of heart from having come to such a tough place as this, played so well for so long, and come out with a deserved point.”

Cook’s decision to field Garner up top - with Will Grigg and James Vaughan on the bench was vindicated by the former Preston man’s best performance in a Wigan shirt.

“Joe was excellent, and the team was excellent first half,” Cook added.

“But the disappointing thing is we never offered much in the way of attacking threat in that second half.”