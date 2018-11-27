‘Added spice’ to Blackburn game after last year, admits Wigan Athletic star Will Grigg

Will Grigg is champing at the bit for a return to Wigan Athletic’s starting XI – just in time for the biggest of derby weeks!

Latics host Blackburn Rovers at the DW Stadium on Wednesday night, before making the short trip to Bolton on Saturday.

And having returnedat the weekend from a five-game injury-enforced absence, the Northern Ireland hitman is hoping his 20-minute cameo off the bench against Reading will have played him into Paul Cook’s plans from the off.

“It’s two massive games, two derbies, and these are the games you want to play in,” Grigg told the Wigan Post.

“It’s two sides who are probably going to be fighting in and around us in the table, and they’ll be two good games.

“The players all look forward to the derby games, we enjoy them as much as the fans.

“And I’ll be putting my hand up to start if the gaffer thinks that’s the right call.

“Obviously there’s added spice with the Blackburn game, with what happened last year in League One.

“But at the same time we have to make sure we prepare properly, as we would for any game, because we can’t get caught up in the occasion.”

Grigg in particular has fond memories of recent meetings with Blackburn, having netted in the 2-2 draw at Ewood Park last term before rubbing it in during an amusing post-match interview.

“I enjoyed the games against Blackburn, maybe a few of the fans or players might remember what happened,” he smiled.

“But it’ll all be professional on the night with three big points up for stake.”