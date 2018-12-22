Birmingham City ‘in total control’ of Wigan Athletic, says Garry Monk

Birmingham boss Garry Monk felt his side were ‘in total control’ of Wigan Athletic once they took charge at the DW Stadium.

Latics started relatively brightly but fell behind to Che Adams’ well-worked goal midway through the first half.

Skipper Michael Morrison doubled the lead right on half-time, before Jacques Maghoma rounded off the scoring from close range on the hour mark.

“I thought it was very professional, we were clinical, we got a clean sheet and we had good game management,” assessed Monk, whose side are now up to eighth in the Championship table.

“I think we haven’t been at our maximum the last couple of games so we talked to the players - we wanted to get back to that and I thought we showed that today.

“Today we were much stronger defensively and offensively and we were rewarded for that.”

Adams’ goal came after a lovely exchange with strike partner Lukas Jutkiewicz, which pleased Monk no end.

“Yeah it was part of the plan this week to continue to work on strengthening the partnership between Che and Lukas,” he revealed.

“It is the plan always, if we can get at the back four we believe we have the quality to create chances and the way Che and Jukey are playing at the moment you always feel that if they get an opportunity they will take it.

“They were fantastic and that set us on our way, I thought the first-half was a little more even and then the second-half we stepped it up and were in total control of the game from that point onwards.

“We got the goals, got the clean sheet and got an important three points.”

Monk also praised the travelling army from Birmingham, who became only the third side this season - after Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United - to sell out their allocation.

“There are a number of things we are fighting for, but at the start of the season we wanted to make sure that we are giving something back to the fans,” Monk added.

“It was the last thing we said before we left the changing room, that there are 4,500 fans here who have come to support you guys.

“At this time of year, money can be scarce and can be spent on other things, so to get that many here is fantastic.

“We wanted to give them a performance and I think that was just added motivation for us.”